Sports News Roundup: Chinese organizers cancel NBA fan event amid free speech row; Collins says she has rheumatoid arthritis

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Exclusive: Hopman Cup set to return in 2021 - ITF President

The mixed-gender Hopman Cup team event is set to return in 2021 after losing its traditional New Year slot on the tennis calendar, International Tennis Federation (ITF) President David Haggerty said on Wednesday. This year's 31st edition of the tournament, unique in that it is the only top-level mixed team event, saw Roger Federer lead Switzerland to the title in Perth against Germany in what fans and players feared would be a golden swansong.

Chinese organizers cancel NBA fan event amid free speech row

Chinese organizers on Wednesday canceled a fan event on the eve of a National Basketball Association (NBA) exhibition game in Shanghai, the latest fallout in a growing dispute over a tweet by a team official supporting the recent protests in Hong Kong. Chinese sponsors and partners have been cutting ties with the NBA after the Twitter post by Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey last week supporting anti-government protests in the Chinese-ruled city.

Gymnastics: Russia's men clinch maiden team title at worlds

Russia's men clinched their first-ever team title at the gymnastics world championships on Wednesday, edging China in a tight contest in the finals in Stuttgart. The Russians never missed a beat as they posted a score of 261.726 across six apparatus - just 0.997 more than last year's winners China.

NFL upholds Raiders LB Burfict's suspension

NFL appeals officer Derrick Brooks upheld Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict's season-ending suspension on Wednesday. Burfict will miss the remainder of the 2019 season -- including any playoff games if the Raiders reach the postseason -- as a result of repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules.

Sherman to apologize to Mayfield over handshake flap

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman admitted that Baker Mayfield deserves an apology following his erroneous claim that the Cleveland Browns quarterback snubbed him prior to a pregame coin toss. "It's definitely my bad," Sherman said on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. "I never want anybody to deal with some (expletive) that -- I mean some, some stuff that they didn't do. And so, you know, the questions that he's gonna get and the annoying, nonsense questions about some stuff that happened in a game that's already been done, you know, sure he'll get an apology for that.

Basketball: Canada's Nurse takes the long road in search of Olympic podium

Canada's Kia Nurse wants to step onto an Olympic podium so badly that she plans to take a break from an Australian league title defence next month to return home and compete in a qualifying event for the 2020 Tokyo Games. For Nurse, a roughly 20-hour trek to Canada from Australia one month into the Canberra Capitals' Women's National Basketball League season is a small price to pay if it improves her chances of leaving Tokyo with a medal around her neck.

RUSADA chief dismisses reports of Moscow lab data manipulation

The head of Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA has dismissed media reports it co-ordinated changes to the Moscow laboratory data before it was handed over to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). WADA confirmed last month it had opened compliance proceedings against RUSADA after examining the vast bank of historical testing data it received in January.

Collins says she has rheumatoid arthritis

American Danielle Collins on Wednesday said she has begun treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, an immune disorder that can cause debilitating swelling and pain in the joints. The Florida native enjoyed a breakout season in 2019, reaching a career-high ranking of 23rd in the world and reaching the Australian Open semi-finals in January.

American team might be caught napping at Presidents Cup

The American Presidents Cup team might literally be caught napping when they take on the International side at Royal Melbourne in December. All but one of the players currently in the U.S. team will play the Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas the week before.

No. 1 Djokovic gets past Shapovalov in Shanghai

World No. 1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic sailed past Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday at the Rolex Shanghai Masters. The Serbian, the top seed in China, need just one hour and 11 minutes to top Shapovalov. Wednesday's match continued Djokovic's dominance in the tournament, which he won last year without dropping a set.

