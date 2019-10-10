Sports News Roundup: Djokovic, Federer progress to Shanghai quarters; Phillies fire manager Kapler

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Welterweight champ Spence injured in car crash

World welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. is in intensive care in a Dallas hospital after flipping his Ferrari early Thursday. "Errol was in an accident, and his parents are with him at the hospital," Premier Boxing Champions spokesman Tim Smith told ESPN. "The doctors are monitoring his condition, but his injuries are not life-threatening. We will have further updates as the doctors update his condition. We're all wishing the best for Errol."

Excited China fans cheer NBA game despite row over Hong Kong tweet

Thousands of Chinese fans cheered and clapped through an NBA exhibition game in Shanghai on Thursday after days of controversy and online vitriol over a now-deleted tweet by a team manager backing anti-China protests in Hong Kong. The crowd waved Chinese flags in the arena before the game started, but the packed stands gave the players a huge welcome on the court and shouted enthusiastically throughout the game. \

Biles by miles: U.S. gymnast claims record fifth all-around world title

American Simone Biles became the first woman to win five all-around titles at the gymnastics world championships in Stuttgart on Thursday. The victory represents Biles' 16th gold medal at the worlds as she added to her all-around world titles she won in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2018.

NBA, 'South Park' episodes spotlight Hollywood's China dilemma

China's removal of animated comedy "South Park" from online sites just as it dropped U.S. basketball broadcasts highlighted a tension familiar to Hollywood studios - the need to please Chinese authorities in order to reach the country's vast audience. Media companies count on ticket sales in China, which is projected to become the world's largest movie market next year, to bolster their bottom lines. And some films, such as recent Oscar winner "Green Book," rely on Chinese investment to make it to the big screen.

Djokovic, Federer progress to Shanghai quarters

World number one Novak Djokovic produced a majestic display in a 7-5 6-3 victory over American John Isner on Thursday to extend his winning streak in Asia and reach the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals. Djokovic, who arrived in Shanghai after winning the Japan Open in Tokyo over the weekend without losing a set, did not drop serve in the 75-minute encounter and clinically took both of his break-point opportunities against the big-serving American.

Iranian women attend first soccer match in 40 years

Iranian women watched the country's national soccer team for the first time in 40 years on Thursday, celebrating their long-awaited access to the national stadium but also paying tribute to the 'Blue Girl' fan who died last month. Iran, one of the traditional powerhouses of Asian football with a passionate fan-base, won their World Cup qualifying match against Cambodia 14-0 but the one-sided game will be remembered much more for the scenes in the stands.

Nets-Lakers game in China sidesteps Hong Kong in NBA preseason marked by tension

A broadcast of a National Basketball Association (NBA) preseason game in Shanghai on Thursday avoided mention of Hong Kong in an event preceded by an intense backlash from the Chinese government and fans over a team executive's tweet in support of Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters. The matchup in which the Brooklyn Nets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 114-111 was played as scheduled to a packed audience at the Mercedes-Benz arena after widespread speculation on social media that the game could be canceled.

Take 5: Shanahan vs. McVay highlights Week 6

Two of the NFL's brightest offensive schemers - the San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Shanahan and the Los Angeles Rams' Sean McVay - joined the NFC West in 2017, but they haven't faced each other as contenders ... until Sunday. McVay's Rams have won three of four from Shanahan's 49ers, with the only loss a meaningless season finale in 2017. But the Niners are roaring at 4-0, with schemes clicking on both sides of the ball, while the Rams are trying to solve recurring woes.

Phillies fire manager Kapler

Manager Gabe Kapler was fired by the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. Kapler, 44, completed two seasons as Phillies manager and posted a 161-163 record. He had one season remaining on his original three-year contract.

Lee6 runs away with Rookie of the Year award

South Korea's Jeongeun Lee6 clinched the 2019 Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year award with five events left in the season. With her tie for eighth at last week's Volunteers of America Classic in Texas, Lee6 has earned 1,273 points and holds an insurmountable 756-point lead over Kristen Gillman.

