REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Turkey pounded Kurdish militia in northeast Syria for a second day on Thursday, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee and killing at least dozens of people in a cross-border assault on U.S. allies that has turned the Washington establishment against President Donald Trump.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ Hong Kong's metro, legislature open; more protests planned for weekend

HONG KONG, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's metro operator opened all stations on Friday for the first time in a week ahead of another round of anti-government protests at the weekend, while the city's legislature began its first session since protesters stormed the building in July U.S.

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER Former Ukraine envoy scheduled to testify in Trump impeachment probe

The White House's promise to stonewall a congressional impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump will get an early test on Friday, when the former ambassador to Ukraine is scheduled to testify to House of Representatives investigators. TEXAS-SHOOTING/

El Paso mass murder suspect pleads not guilty, accused of targeting Mexicans EL PASO, Texas, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Texas man accused of deliberately targeting Mexicans in a shooting spree that killed 22 people at an El Paso Walmart WMT.N store pleaded not guilty on Thursday in his first court appearance.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE/CHINA

Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Top U.S. and Chinese negotiators wrapped up a first day of trade talks in more than two months on Thursday as business groups expressed optimism the two sides might be able to ease a 15-month trade war and delay a U.S. tariff hike scheduled for next week.

USA-AUTOS/LABOR GM, UAW clash over how to reach deal to end lengthy strike

WASHINGTON/DETROIT, Oct 10 (Reuters) - General Motors and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union clashed late Thursday over how to end a 25-day strike that has cost the company over $1 billion, according to letters seen by Reuters. ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-LONDON/EARTHQUAKE BIRD Alicia Vikander takes on bilingual role in Tokyo-set 'Earthquake Bird'

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Alicia Vikander plays a murder suspect caught in a love triangle in "Earthquake Bird," a thriller set in 1989 Tokyo in which the Oscar winner performs in English as well as Japanese. PEOPLE-CUBA GOODING JR/

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. to face new U.S. charges in groping case NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Actor Cuba Gooding Jr.'s trial on charges of groping a woman at a Manhattan bar was postponed Thursday as prosecutors revealed they had brought new charges against him in connection with another incident.

SPORTS BASKETBAL-WNBA/

Basketball-Mystics beat Sun in Game Five to win first WNBA title The Washington Mystics beat Connecticut Sun 89-78 in Game Five on Thursday to win the Women’s National Basketball Association Finals series 3-2 and capture their first title.

GYMNASTICS-WORLD/ Biles by miles: U.S. gymnast claims record fifth all-around world title

American Simone Biles became the first woman to win five all-around titles at the gymnastics world championships in Stuttgart on Thursday, building on her legacy as one of the greatest of all time. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS BRITAIN-EU/BARNIER-BARCLAY (PIX) (TV)

EU, UK Brexit negotiators seek last-minute way out of deadlock The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and UK Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay meet in Brussels to discuss any last-minute way out of the negotiating impasse ahead of Britain's departure date on Oct.31.

11 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT HAITI-PROTESTS/ (PIX)

Haitians protest to demand the resignation of President Moise Capping a fourth week of protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise amid anger over fuel shortages, corruption and ballooning inflation, Haitians plan to march from different places in Port-au-Prince to his house to demand his resignation.

11 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT NOBEL-PRIZE/PEACE (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

2019 Nobel Peace Prize is announced The laureate of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize is announced at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo.

11 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT SAFRICA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

South Africa's Zuma due in court over arms deal case South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma is due in court to hear whether he has been granted a permanent stay of prosecution over a 1990s arms-deal to buy 30 billion rand ($2 billion) of European military hardware for the South African armed forces. Zuma, accused of fraud, racketeering and money laundering, has denied wrongdoing.

11 Oct 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT BRITAIN-EU/BARNIER

EU member states get update on the latest on Brexit The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier updates the 27 EU states staying on together on the latest on Brexit before a make-or-break EU summit on Oct.17-18 and Britain's departure date on Oct.31.

11 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT USA-IMMIGRATION/BABIES (PIX) (TV)

EXCLUSIVE- Thousands of children, including babies, at risk in Mexico under U.S. migrant program Thousands of children, including hundreds of infants under age 1, have been sent back to Mexico with their families under a Trump administration policy that forces migrants to wait in dangerous border towns for U.S. immigration court hearings, a Reuters data analysis has found.

11 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-YOVANOVITCH (PIX) (TV)

U.S. diplomat attacked by Trump over Ukraine due before House panels for impeachment probe Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine whom President Donald Trump attacked as "bad news," is due to appear for a closed-door deposition as part of the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into Trump's alleged effort to pressure the Ukraine president into investigating one of his Democratic rivals in the 2020 presidential election.

11 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT ECUADOR-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Indigenous-led protesters keep pressure on Moreno government to repeal austerity package More than week-long protests led by indigenous groups continue against President Lenin Moreno's government in effort to overturn austerity measures including elimination of fuel subsidies. Government seeking to start a dialogue, but arrests rise and reports of abuses by security forces proliferate.

11 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

MALAYSIA-BUDGET/ (PIX) Malaysia to present Budget 2020

Malaysia's finance minister will present the government's budget for 2020, as Southeast Asia's third-largest economy looks to boost domestic consumption and investments to soften the blow from a drawn-out trade war between the U.S. and China. 11 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

AUTOS-USA/USED (PIX) Rising old used car prices help push poor Americans over the edge

For America's working poor, the essential ingredient for getting and keeping a job - having a car - has never been costlier, and millions of people are finding it impossible to keep up with payments despite prolonged economic growth and low unemployment. 11 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-FED/KASHKARI Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Kashkari speaks before Council on Foreign Relations

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in fireside chat before the Council on Foreign Relations C. Peter McColough Series on International Economics, in New York. 11 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

PURDUE PHARMA-BANKRUPTCY/ Judge to consider request by OxyContin maker Purdue to pause litigation against company

A U.S. bankruptcy judge will consider a request by Purdue Pharma LP to pause for nine months thousands of lawsuits against the OxyContin maker accusing it and its controlling Sackler family of contributing the nationwide opioid addiction crisis. Two dozen states oppose the request and have accused the Sacklers of using the Purdue bankruptcy to shield the family's billion-dollar wealth from victims. 11 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN Fed's Kaplan speaks in San Francisco

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan, a centrist at the U.S. central bank, participates in a moderated question-and-answer session on policy and the economic outlook before a Commonwealth Club of California luncheon, in San Francisco, Calif. 11 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE TOTAL-BIOFUELS/PALMOIL

French Constitutional Council to rule on Total's biofuels appeal The Council will rule on an appeal brought by Total against a recent French law that excludes palm oil from a list of permitted biofuels, and the elimination of its tax advantages from Jan. 2020. The decision is critical for Total's La Mede biorefinery which runs partly on palm oil.

11 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SYRIA-SECURITY/USA-KURDS 'We feel a little betrayed:' Kurds in United States angry at Trump's troop pullback

Kurdish immigrants living in the United States, in pockets from New York to Nashville, voice anger and a sense of betrayal at President Donald Trump's pullback of troops from a key corridor on the Syria-Turkey border that set the stage for an invasion that has killed dozens. 11 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FILMFESTIVAL-LONDON/WESTERN STARS (PIX) (TV)

Bruce Springsteen brings "Western Stars" concert movie to London See Bruce Springsteen in action in concert movie ''Western Stars'', directed by the music legend - he's expected in London for the film's European premiere.

11 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

