Boxer Fury to make pro wrestling debut in Saudi Arabia

Las Vegas, Oct 12 (AFP) A pair of pugilistic big men will clash in a cross over of combat sports as former boxing champion Tyson Fury fights Braun Strowman in Saudi Arabia later this month. Fury will make the brief switch to professional wrestling when he fights on a World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) card in Saudi Arabia on October 31.

"How honoured I am to be here and be involved in such a massive event in Saudi Arabia. It's a fantastic opportunity for me," Fury said at a news conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday. Fury made a ringside appearance at WWE Smackdown last Friday where he was confronted by Strowman.

Fury, who is preparing for a rematch with World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder next year, said performing in the WWE has long been dream of his. In December, Fury got off the canvas to earn a draw with Wilder. "This is something I've always dreamed of. I am lifelong WWE fan and this is a fantastic opportunity for me," Fury said.

"When I go to Saudi, I am still going to be undefeated, I am going to knock Braun Strowman out. He's meeting a guy who has the best hands in boxing. He don't want none of these hands." Strowman said he will have the upper hand when Fury makes his wrestling debut.

"Tyson heed my warning. In WWE we don't wear gloves and you are coming into my world," Strowman said. (AFP) ATK ATK

