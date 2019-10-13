Namestnikov scores twice as Sens down Lightning

A three-point game for Vladislav Namestnikov led the Ottawa Senators to their first victory of the season, a 4-2 result over the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. After twice surrendering leads in the game, the Senators went ahead for good when Namestnikov scored 16:57 into the final frame. Namestnikov added an empty-net goal in the final minute, and also collected an assist on Jean-Gabriel Pageau's goal in the second period.

The Senators acquired Namestnikov in a trade with the Rangers on Monday, and the forward has already made an immediate impact with his new team. Namestnikov also collected an assist in his first game as a Senator, a 6-4 loss to the Blues on Thursday. The victory snaps Ottawa's three-game losing streak, the first time in franchise history the Senators had begun a season with an 0-3-0 record.

After a 7-3 win over Toronto on Thursday, the Lightning had a much quieter offensive performance against Ottawa. Tampa Bay managed only 21 shots and were 0-for-4 on the power play. The Senators controlled play in the opening 31 minutes of the game, outshooting Tampa Bay by a 21-9 margin.

Ottawa's strong start finally translated into a goal 13:44 into the second period, when Colin White collected his first marker of the season. Bobby Ryan earned his 300th career NHL assist on the play, managing a one-handed pass while being taken down by a defender. Less than a minute after White's goal, the Lightning equalized. Ondrej Palat was in position in front of Ottawa's net to convert a Tyler Johnson pass for Palat's third goal of the season.

The Senators regained the lead with only 27 seconds remaining in the second period, as Pageau snuck a deflection between goalie Curtis McElhinney and the post. Pageau had both a goal and an assist on Saturday. Luke Witkowski levelled the score again 8:56 into the third period. It was Witkowski's first NHL goal since February 17, 2018, and his second NHL score in 59 career games over parts of six seasons.

The Lightning thought they had taken the lead on an apparent Nikita Kucherov goal at 12:47 of the third period. The goal was overturned due to goaltender interference, however, after a video review. Ottawa center Artem Anisimov didn't play in the third period due to a lower-body injury.

--Field Level Media

