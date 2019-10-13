International Development News
India beat South Africa by an innings and 137 runs in second Test, clinch series

PTI Pune
Updated: 13-10-2019 15:09 IST
India won the second Test against South Africa by an innings and 137 runs to seal the three-match series with a game to spare, here on Sunday. India had won the series-opener in Bengaluru by 203 runs.

Following on, South Africa were all out for 189 in their second innings in the final session of day four. India scored a mammoth 601 for five in their first innings with skipper Virat Kohli leading the side with a majestic double hundred.

Opener Dean Elgar (48) was the top-scorer for the visitors while pacer Umesh Yadav (3/22) and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/52) took three wickets apiece for India. The third and final Test will be played in Ranchi from October 19.

South Africa will return to India next year to compete in a three-match ODI series, beginning in Dharamsala on March 20. Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 601 for 5 declared South Africa: 275 and 189 all out in 67.2 overs (Dean Elgar 48; Umesh Yadav 3/22, Ravindra Jadeja 3/52, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/45).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
