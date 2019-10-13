The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours:

India crush South Africa by an innings and 137 runs, seal series By Kushan Sarkar

Pune, Oct 13 (PTI) The Indian juggernaut continued to roll as the hosts humiliated South Africa by an innings and 137 runs in the second Test to clinch a record 11th consecutive series victory at home, here on Sunday.

SPO-BAD-SEN Lakshya Sen wins Dutch Open, clinches maiden BWF World Tour title

Almere (The Netherlands), Oct 13 (PTI) Rising Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen on Sunday clinched his maiden BWF World Tour title by winning the Dutch Open men's singles title after beating Yusuke Onodera of Japan in the summit clash here on Sunday.

SPO-MINISTRY Sports Ministry throws open four Delhi stadia for all

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) In an unprecedented move, the Sports Ministry has decided to provide access to four of it's sporting infrastructure, including the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Karni Singh Shooting range, free of cost to federations and athletes from November 1.

SPO-BOX-IND Manju Rani ends phenomenal world run with silver

Ulan-Ude (Russia), Oct 13 (PTI) Indian boxer Manju Rani's stupendous debut run at the Women's World Championships ended with a silver medal on Sunday after she lost the light flyweight (48kg) final to Russia's Ekaterina Paltceva here.

SPO-IND-COMMENTS Nobody is going to relax, we will go for 3-0 series win: Kohli

Pune, Oct 13 (PTI) Sounding a warning to the rivals, India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday said they will not "take their feet off the gas" and will aim for a whitewash when the third and final Test against South Africa begins in Ranchi.

SPO-IND-UMESH Youngsters need to be better than us to get into national side: Umesh

By Kushan Sarkar Pune, Oct 13 (PTI) There is no dearth of talent in India but the youngsters have a fair idea that they have to be better than the existing bunch of seasoned campaigners to break into the national side, reckons senior pacer Umesh Yadav.

SPO-FOOT-IND-ARRIVAL

India football team arrives in Kolkata for World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh Kolkata, Oct 13 (PTI) A 23-member Indian team with head coach Igor Stimac landed here on Saturday for the upcoming World Cup qualifying match against Bangladesh slated to be played at the Saltlake Stadium on Tuesday.

SPO-IND-SAHA-UMESH

I owe Saha treat for his stunning catches: Umesh Pune, Oct 13 (PTI) Paceman Umesh Yadav said he owed Wriddhiman Saha a "treat" since the wicketkeeper plucked catches out of thin air when his leg-side deliveries could have gone to the boundary line, in the second Test.

SPO-FOOT-IND-BOBBY

Pressure will be on India: Bangladesh goalkeeping coach Kolkata, Oct 13 (PTI) The pressure will be on higher-ranked India as they are playing in front of home crowd in their World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday, Bangladesh goalkeeping coach Bobby Mimms said here on Sunday.

SPO-IND-DUPLESSIS

You don't get replacements for Amla and De Villiers overnight: Faf du Plessis By Kushan Sarkar

Pune, Oct 13(PTI) South Africa captain Faf du Plessis on Sunday acknowledged that the difference between his team and India in the ongoing Test series has been the "inexperience" of the Proteas as it's not possible to replace world class players like Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers overnight.

SPO-IND-MAHARAJ Linde to replace Maharaj for Ranchi Test

Pune, Oct 13 (PTI) Left-arm spinner George Linde will replace an injured Keshav Maharaj in South Africa's squad for the third and final Test against India in Ranchi, starting on Saturday.

SPO-HAZARE-GROUP B Maharashtra beat Himachal Pradesh by three wickets in Group B Vijay Hazare match

Vadodara, Oct 13 (PTI) Azim Kazi produced a timely half century to guide Maharashtra to a thrilling three-wicket win over Himachal Pradesh in a Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, here on Sunday.

SPO-FOOT-MEETING I-League, ISL clubs and AIFF to meet AFC officials in Kuala Lumpur on Monday

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) A roadmap of the country's domestic football structure will be discussed in a meeting of the I-League and Indian Super League clubs with the officials of the AIFF and the Asian Football Confederation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday.

SPO-FOOT-WOM-SAFF Bangladesh hold India to 1-1 draw in SAFF U-15 C'ship

Thimphu (Bhutan), Oct 13 (PTI) India were held to a 1-1 draw by Bangladesh in their penultimate group stage match of the the SAFF U-15 Women's Championship here on Sunday.

SPO-BOX-MANJURANI-INTERVIEW How pursuit of individual glory steered Manju Rani to boxing

By Poonam Mehra New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) She took to boxing in pursuit of individual glory and Manju Rani got what she wanted in her debut world championship, that too in her maiden year at the top level.

SPO-HOCK-IND-JUNIOR

Sanjay finds brace in India's 8-2 win over New Zealand Johor Bahru, Oct 13 (PTI) Sanjay struck twice in Indian junior hockey team's dominating 8-2 win over New Zealand in Sultan of Johor Cup, here on Sunday.

