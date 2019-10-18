MCA to hold condolence meeting for Madhav Apte

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will hold a condolence meeting for former India opener Madhav Apte, who passed away late last month, on October 22. The meeting will be attended by members of the affiliated clubs, cricketers and umpires under the auspices of MCA at MCA Lounge, Wankhede Stadium.

Apte died at Breach Candy Hospital on September 23 at the age of 86. He played seven Tests for India, five of which were against West Indies at home. In his seven Tests, he scored 542 runs at an outstanding average of 49.27. He hit three half-centuries and one century that came against West Indies in Port of Spain wherein he scored 163 not out. It was his highest Test score. Post the 1953 series against West Indies, he did not feature in any more games for India.

He continued to be a dominant force in first-class cricket playing for Mumbai both as a batsman and captain remaining as interested and drawn towards the game as always. He finished with 67 first-class games with 3336 runs at an average of 38.79 that included six centuries and sixteen half-centuries. Post-retirement, he donned the hat of the president of Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai and was instrumental in bringing in a 14-year old Sachin Tendulkar into the CCI side then. Off the field, he was often known for his unconditional love and support for the game and his tales of yore that got the attention of many former and current players. (ANI)

