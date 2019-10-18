Aurangabad teenager wins silver at junior Asian boxing meet

City girl Sharvari Kalyankar has won the silver medal at the Junior Asian Boxing Championship held at Fujairah in the UAE. The 15-year-old is the first boxer from Maharashtra's Marathwada region to win a medal at the competition, district boxing association secretary Pankaj Bahrsakhle said in a release on Friday.

The Indian team won four gold, six silver and three bronze medals and also bagged the championship cup at the 10- day sporting event, which concluded on Thursday. Sharvari, who took part in 67-70 kg weight category, lost the final bout to Kazakhstan's Valeriya Semyonova by 5-0, bagging the silver medal, the release said.

The teenager was selected for the championship after she won the gold medal (67-70 kg category) in the 3rd Junior Womens National Boxing Championships held in Rohtak, Haryana, last month. Sharvari, who practices at the Aurangabad centre of the Sports Authority of India, is being trained by coach Sunny Gehlavat.

"Her success will encourage budding boxers in the region," Gehlavat said..

