REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. TOP STORIES

SPAIN-POLITICS/CATALONIA-STRIKE-SOCCER Upcoming 'Clasico' between Barca, Real Madrid postponed amid Catalan crisis

BARCELONA - Barcelona's Oct. 26 La Liga soccer match at home to Real Madrid has been postponed over security concerns amid violent political demonstrations in Catalonia, the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) said on Friday. RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-ZAF/PREVIEW

Japan change fullback for South Africa quarter-final clash TOKYO - Japan have made one injury-enforced change to the starting line-up for Sunday's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against South Africa, bringing Ryohei Yamanaka in at fullback in place of William Tupou.

CHINA-BASKETBALL/NBA NBA's Silver says HK tweet furore already hit league's bottom line

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said on Thursday that the fallout following a tweet from a Houston Rockets official who backed the Hong Kong democracy protests has already cost the league substantial financial losses in China. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-GERMANY-SCF-B04/REPORT

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen will go top of the table if they beat hosts Frankfurt.

18 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-NCE-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Nice v Paris St Germain Soccer-Ligue 1 wrap Leaders Paris St Germain travel to Nice in Ligue 1.

18 Oct 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-EIB-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Eibar v Barcelona Eibar host FC Barcelona in La Liga.

19 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-WHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v West Ham United 19 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-AUG-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Augsburg v Bayern Munich

Augsburg host Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. 19 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-IND-ZAF/

Cricket - India v South Africa - Third test India and South Africa play the third and final test in Pune.

Oct 19 CRICKET-TEST-IND-ZAF/ (PIX)

Cricket - India v South Africa - Third test - South Africa skipper seeks fighting response from battered team South Africa captain Faf du Plessis is hoping for a fighting reaction from his beleaguered team as they go into the final test against India at Ranchi on Saturday seeking to avoid a series whitewash.

19 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-ANTWERP/ Tennis - ATP 250 - European Open

Former world number one Andy Murray continues his comeback from career-saving hip surgery at the ATP 250 event in Antwerp. Oct 19

TENNIS-MOSCOW/ Tennis - ATP 250 - Kremlin Cup

Action from the semi-finals of the ATP 250 tournament in Moscow. Oct 19

TENNIS-MOSCOW/ Tennis - WTA Premier - Kremlin Cup

Action from the semi-finals of the WTA Premier tournament in Moscow. 19 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TENNIS-LUXEMBOURG/ Tennis - WTA International - Luxembourg Open

Action from the semi-finals of the WTA International event in Luxembourg. 19 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL-FRA/PREVIEW (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Wales v France - News conferences & training France prepare for the third Rugby World Cup quarter-final in Oita.

Oct 19 RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-ZAF/PREVIEW

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Japan v South Africa - News conferences & training Japan and South Africa prepare for the fourth Rugby World Cup quarter-final in Tokyo.

Oct 19 RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-AUS/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England v Australia England play Australia in the first Rugby World Cup quarter-final in Oita.

19 Oct 03:15 ET / 07:15 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-IRL/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand v Ireland New Zealand play Ireland in the second Rugby World Cup quarter-final in Tokyo.

19 Oct 06:15 ET / 10:15 GMT GOLF

GOLF-CJCUP/ Golf - PGA Tour - CJ Cup

Brooks Koepka is the defending champion at the PGA Tour event at Nine Bridges Golf Club on Jeju island in South Korea. Oct 19

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ Golf - European Tour - French Open

Action from day one of the French Open at Le Golf National. Oct 19

MOTOR CYCLING MOTOR-MOTOGP-JAPAN/ (TV)

Motorcycling - MotoGP - Japanese Grand Prix - Qualifying Qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix - the 16th race of the MotoGP season.

19 Oct 04:05 ET / 08:05 GMT

