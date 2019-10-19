Harry Kane has become natural leader, says Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino

As England football club Tottenham Hotspur continues to have injury struggles, team coach Mauricio Pochettino has said that Harry Kane is ready to take the leadership mantle from injured goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. "He has learned a lot from Hugo, who is a good example. He has become a natural leader. His commitment is great, not only for Tottenham but for the national team. We are going to miss Hugo for a few months and to have Harry to step up with others is important. He is young but he is very mature, he is capable," Goal.com quoted Pochettino as saying.

The French goalkeeper Lloris had dislocated his elbow in the 3-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton earlier in October, and he is all set to be out of action untill the end of 2019. Kane has been drawing praise ever since England's 6-0 win against Bulgaria in the Euro 2020 qualifying tournament. Many former footballers also praised his conduct as England had to endure racial slurs from the Bulgarian crowd.

The 26-year-old Kane was a major communicator between the players, manager Gareth Southgate and the referring team. The match between England and Bulgaria was halted twice but eventually went on as England made a group decision to carry on playing. "Harry does not need to feel too much pressure. He needs to act natural. The most important thing is to not show too much the responsibility on your shoulders," Pochettino said.

"If you are a natural leader, you don't feel the responsibility. When you do what you feel in your heart, it's natural," he added. Tottenham is currently placed at the ninth position in the Premier League standings with 11 points from eight matches.

The side will next take on Watford later today. (ANI)

