Sports News Roundup: Raiders great, HOF DB Brown dies at 78; Hong Kong protesters crash NBA opening night party

Raiders great, HOF DB Brown dies at 78

Hall of Fame defensive back and Oakland Raiders legend Willie Brown died Tuesday at age 78. Brown was named to nine Pro Bowls, earned five First Team All-Pro designations and won three Super Bowls, including two as a coach. He helped the Raiders defeat the Minnesota Vikings, 32-14, with a 75-yard pick-six in Super Bowl XI.

Tennis: Fritz ousts Zverev in first round, Tsitsipas advances in Basel

American Taylor Fritz notched up his fourth top 10 win of the year when he upset German second seed Alexander Zverev 7-6(7) 6-4 in the first round of the Swiss Indoors championship in Basel on Tuesday. Fritz fired 14 aces, won 85% of his first service points and needed to convert only one break point in the second set to dispatch the German in straight sets.

Golf: Arnold Palmer to be honored with postage stamp in 2020

Golfing great Arnold Palmer will be recognized with a commemorative stamp in 2020 to honor the positive impact he had on the sport, the United States Postal Service announced on Tuesday. Palmer, who died in 2016 at the age of 87, earned 62 career victories on the PGA Tour including seven major championships during a career in which he drew a legion of fans to the game.

Astros executive 'deeply sorry' for inappropriate language

A Houston Astros executive who Sports Illustrated said yelled toward a group of female reporters after the team advanced to the World Series apologized on Tuesday for using inappropriate language. The apology came a day after the report https://www.si.com/mlb/2019/10/22/houston-astros-roberto-osuna-suspension said Astros assistant general manager Brandon Taubman taunted the women by flaunting Houston's acquisition of closer Roberto Osuna, who was suspended in 2018 over allegations he assaulted the mother of his child.

49ers acquire WR Sanders from Broncos

The San Francisco 49ers traded third- and fourth-round picks to the Denver Broncos for wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and a fifth-round pick on Tuesday. All picks involved are in the 2020 draft. According to ESPN, the Broncos wanted to keep Sanders for one more week and play him Sunday at Indianapolis, but the 6-0 49ers wanted the wideout to play in Sunday's game against the visiting Carolina Panthers.

Jordan: Curry not a Hall of Famer yet

Michael Jordan isn't ready to put Steph Curry in the Hall of Fame. Curry, a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and three-time NBA champion, has averaged 23.5 points, 6.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game with the Golden State Warriors.

New season serves up international NBA smorgasbord

For the sixth consecutive season opening night rosters will feature at least 100 international players including the likes of Greek MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Australian Ben Simmons but Canada lead the way with 16, the NBA said on Tuesday. In total there will be 108 internationals from 38 countries and territories sprinkled across 30 teams when action tips off on Tuesday. The Toronto Raptors open the defence of their title against the New Orleans Pelicans and there is a Los Angeles derby with the Lakers facing the Clippers.

Jets' Gase unhappy ESPN aired Darnold 'ghosts' comment

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase said Tuesday he was not happy that quarterback Sam Darnold's comment about "seeing ghosts" aired on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" broadcast. "It bothers me, it bothers the organization," Gase told reporters. "Obviously, you never anticipate something like that happening. The fact that it did, it just gives us pause to really cooperate anymore, because I don't really know how we can allow our franchise quarterback to be put out there like that."

NHL roundup: Jackets edge Leafs on OT penalty shot

Gustav Nyquist scored on a penalty shot at 1:57 of overtime, and the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. The penalty shot was awarded after Toronto's Mitch Marner hooked Nyquist on a breakaway. Nyquist responded by scoring his second goal of the season.

Hong Kong protesters crash NBA opening night party

Hong Kong pro-democracy supporters crashed the NBA's opening night party on Tuesday handing out thousands of black t-shirts as the Toronto Raptors prepared to begin the defense of their championship title against the New Orleans Pelicans. While the Raptors gifted the opening night crowd with t-shirts with a gold Raptor and replica championship rings, outside Scotiabank Arena the protesters were giving away black t-shirts with the message "The North Stand With Hong Kong" in bright yellow across the front.

