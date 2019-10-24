Tokyo mulls starting Olympic marathon at 3 a.m. to counter IOC plan to move race to Hokkaido-Kyodo

International Development News
Development News Edition
Reuters Tokyo
Updated: 24-10-2019 16:32 IST
Tokyo, host of the 2020 Olympic Games, is considering making a proposal to start marathon and race walking events as early as 3:00 a.m. to counter an International Olympic Committee (IOC) decision to move the races to Sapporo due to concerns about heat in the capital, Kyodo news agency said on Thursday.

The IOC this month announced a plan to move the marathon and race walking events to Sapporo, on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, a switch the Tokyo 2020 president said the city had little choice but to accept.

COUNTRY : Japan
