International Development News
Development News Edition

Bangladesh all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin ruled out from T20I series against India

Bangladesh all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin on Thursday was ruled out from the upcoming three-match T20I series against India.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 21:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 21:09 IST
Bangladesh all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin ruled out from T20I series against India
Bangladesh all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin. Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin on Thursday was ruled out from the upcoming three-match T20I series against India. A persistent back injury has forced the pacer to miss the upcoming series. Multiple scans have indicated that the all-rounder would require more time for full recovery from the injury.

"Due to a reoccurring back injury, Shaif will be rested from the India tour this year giving him an opportunity to consolidate his recovery over a longer period of time. He now will also have the opportunity to spend more time strengthening his body and his situation will be reviewed by the medical team again in the upcoming weeks for further updates," Bangladesh's national team physiotherapist Julian Calefato said in an official statement. He will be continuing with his rehab and will be monitored by the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) medical team.

Bangladesh's T20I squad for series against India: Shakib-Al-Hasan (Capt), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shaiful Islam. On Wednesday, Bangladeshi cricketers called off their strike after holding talks with the top brass of their cricket board, where they were assured that nearly all their demands would be met.

Officials from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BSB) and players had held the meeting to discuss the 13-point demand raised by the latter. The meeting lasted for more than two hours, reported ESPNcricinfo. Even though 11 demands were initially raised by the cricketers, two were added just ahead of the meeting.

The new demands include a call to the BCB to share a percentage of their revenue with the players and equal pay for women cricketers. BCB chief Nazmul Hassan Papon described the meeting as "fruitful" and said that the board has agreed to fulfill the initial 11 demands of the players, noting that it was not aware of the additional two demands until a few hours before the meeting began.

"As Papon said, it was a fruitful discussion," team captain Shakib Al Hasan said. "He and the rest of the directors assured us that our demands will be met as soon as possible. Based on their assurance, we will start playing the NCL and attend the training camp," he added. The strike, which began on Monday, had cast doubt over Bangladesh's tour of India, starting November 3.

The original 11-point demand included the reversal of the BCB's decision last month to abandon the Bangladesh Premier League's (BPL) franchise-based model. The decision had resulted in the reduction of the average professional cricketer's earning to an all-time low. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Irish firm leased trailer in which 39 bodies found - RTE

Irish company Global Trailer Rentals said it owned the container in which 39 Chinese nationals were found dead near London and it rented it out on Oct. 15, Irish broadcaster RTE reported on Thursday.The company, based in Dublin, said the tr...

Indo-France joint Army exercise to begin from Oct 31

Armies of India and France will carry out counter-terrorism drills under the joint exercise code-named Ex Shakti -2019 beginning October 31 at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan. The exercise which will be conducted at Foreign Trainin...

Exhibition cum e-auctioning of mementos received by PM draw to close

The exhibition cum e-auctioning of mementos received by Prime Minister drew to a close today on 24th October. The auction met with a tremendous response and tens of thousands of bids were received. All proceeds from the e-auction will be d...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares edge higher, buoyed by upbeat results; sterling weakens

Stock markets edged higher on Thursday amid upbeat earnings reports from a slew of companies worldwide, while the British pound slipped.Sterling lost ground as the possibility of a snap UK election and uncertainty over the European Unions d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019