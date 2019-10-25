International Development News
WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Manchester United finally win away but Roma frustrated

Image Credit: Flickr

Manchester United claimed their first away win in any competition since March as they beat Partizan Belgrade 1-0 in the Europa League on Thursday but AS Roma were denied by a stoppage-time equaliser from Borussia Moenchengladbach.

In the early kickoffs on matchday three there were also wins for Wolverhampton Wanderers, AZ Alkmaar and Young Boys. While United have made a dismal start to the Premier League season and sit 14th they at least top Europa League Group L after two wins and a draw from their three games. They also ended an 11-match streak without a win on the road.

A 43rd-minute penalty by Anthony Martial was enough to earn the points in a fevered atmosphere in the Serbian capital but welcome as the points were for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, it was not a performance to quicken the pulse. Apart from Martial's spot kick conversion United failed to register another attempt on target. AZ Alkmaar are two points behind United in second place after thrashing Astana 6-0.

Borussia Moenchengladbach scored in the fifth-minute of stoppage time to snatch a 1-1 draw at AS Roma who had led from the 32nd minute through Nicolo Zaniolo. The German side's substitute Lars Stindl held his nerve to convert from the spot after Chris Smalling, on loan from Manchester United, conceded a penalty.

Roma lead Group J with five points from Istanbul Basaksehir who beat Wolfsberg 1-0 to join the Austrians on four points with Moenchengladbach bottom on two. Wolves came from a goal down to beat hosts Slovan Bratislava 2-1 in Group K -- a match played in front of 20,000 children and a handful of away fans after the match was ordered by UEFA to be played behind closed doors because of racist incidents.

Andraz Sporar's deflected shot put the home side in front but Wolves hit back through Romain Saiss and a penalty by Raul Jimenez after the break to claim their second win and move into second spot a point behind Braga who won 2-1 at Besiktas. Espanyol continued to put their dire La Liga form behind them as they won 1-0 in Bulgaria against Ludogorets, a result that keeps them unbeaten and top of Group H with seven points.

Rangers held on for a 1-1 draw in Porto in what is turning out to be a tight Group G. Luis Diaz's piledriver put Porto ahead but Alfredo Morelos levelled before the interval. The Scottish club held on and are level on four points with Porto behind leaders Young Boys on six after a 2-0 home victory over Dutch club Feyenoord who are bottom with three.

In Group I, pacesetters Gent and Wolfsburg both have five points after a 2-2 draw in Belgium.

Also Read: Harry Maguire enjoying being part of 'big club' Manchester United

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

