Race walker K T Irfan misses medal in Military World Games

Olympian K T Irfan missed out on a bronze medal at the ongoing 7th Miltary World Games after finishing fourth in the 20km race walk event here on Friday. The Indian clocked 1:25:09s to finish the race at the fourth spot.

China's Xu Hao clinched the gold with a timing of 1:22:18s, while the silver and bronze medals went to Ukraine's Shumik Victor (1:23:18s) and Slovakia's Uradnik Miroslav (1:24:16s) respectively. Irfan, who has a personal best as well as national record of 1:20:21s which he registered during his 10th place finish in 2012 London Olympics, has already qualified for next year's Tokyo Summer Games by finishing fourth in the 20 km event of the Asian Race Walking Championships in March.

The 29-year-old Irfan had clocked 1 hour 20 minutes and 57 seconds to better the Tokyo Olympics qualification standard of 1 hour 21 minutes.

