Sports News Roundup: Mexican F1 promoter credits Netflix for surge of female fans; With or without Brees, Saints set for Cardinals

  Updated: 26-10-2019 05:26 IST
  Created: 26-10-2019 05:25 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Mexican F1 promoter credits Netflix for surge of female fans

Mexican Grand Prix organizers say more women than ever are expected to attend this year's Formula One race, thanks to the success of a Netflix fly-on-the-wall documentary series. Alejandro Soberon, president of promoters CIE, told reporters on Friday that data showed a 30% increase in female interest for a race that has sold out for the fifth year in a row.

Chargers try to fix defensive woes at struggling Chicago

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is accustomed to corralling opposing quarterbacks and ball carriers. Lately, Bosa also has been chasing the pulse of his defensive unit -- or at least working to find what's ailing it.

NHL roundup: Oilers rally, top Caps in OT

Leon Draisaitl scored twice, including the winner at 1:18 of overtime, as the Edmonton Oilers rallied to defeat the visiting Washington Capitals 4-3 Thursday night in a matchup of division leaders. Connor McDavid snapped a three-game pointless streak with a goal and two assists for the Oilers, who had lost their previous two games. Darnell Nurse also scored for Edmonton and goaltender Mikko Koskinen made 25 saves to improve to 5-0-0 this season.

Japan's Kihira wins short program at Skate Canada

Japan's Rika Kihira outdueled South Korean You Young to win the ladies short program as both teenagers landed triple axels at Skate Canada in Kelowna, British Columbia, on Friday. Kihira collected 81.35 points to You's personal best of 78.22 as world junior champion Alexandra Trusova of Russia took third (74.40).

Reigning champs Courage brace for Chicago's 'aggressive attack'

With home-field advantage and reigning champion status, the North Carolina Courage are apparent favorites to take home the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) championship on Sunday. Of course, they would be among the last to tell you that.

Chef Andres, not Trump, to toss first pitch if World Series reaches Game 5

Celebrity chef Jose Andres, not U.S. President Donald Trump, will throw out the first pitch on Sunday if the baseball World Series between Washington and Houston stretches to Game 5, the Washington Nationals said on Friday. Trump on Thursday had told reporters that he would attend the World Series' fifth game if one was held, but suggested that he would not throw out the ceremonial first pitch as previous presidents have done.

Fan betting millions Astros can rally to win World Series

A Houston fan is sticking by the Astros, wagering a reported $8.5 million that the American League team, trailing 2-0 to the Washington Nationals, will stage a comeback in the World Series. Jim McIngvale, who calls himself "Mattress Mack", originally bet $3.5 million with a Mississippi casino that the Astros would claim the best-of-seven series, the Houston Chronicle reported.

With or without Brees, Saints set for Cardinals

The New Orleans Saints have done more than fine without Drew Brees, winning all five games that Teddy Bridgewater has started at quarterback since the 12-time Pro Bowler underwent thumb surgery. So the Saints (6-1) are in good shape regardless of whether Brees returns for a home game against the Arizona Cardinals (3-3-1) on Sunday.

Tsitsipas prevails to set up Basel semi with Federer

Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas battled back from a set down to beat Serbia's Filip Krajinovic 3-6 6-4 6-4 in the quarter-finals of the Swiss Indoor championship on Friday. The win took Tsitsipas into his 10th semi-final of the season where he will face top seed Roger Federer, who was handed a walkover after Swiss compatriot Stan Wawrinka withdrew before their quarter-final with a back issue.

Ryan's start streak in doubt as Falcons host Seahawks

Things just aren't getting any better for the Atlanta Falcons. Quarterback Matt Ryan is bothered by an ankle injury, and his decade-long streak of 154 consecutive starts is in doubt when the Falcons (1-6) play host to the Seattle Seahawks (5-2) on Sunday.

