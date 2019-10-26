International Development News
Development News Edition

Jimmy Neesham's tweet on New Zealand's Rugby World Cup loss will crack you up!

As New Zealand lost its Rugby World Cup semi-final against England on Saturday, Kiwi cricketer Jimmy Neesham came up with a hilarious tweet that is sure to crack you up!

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 17:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 17:03 IST
Jimmy Neesham's tweet on New Zealand's Rugby World Cup loss will crack you up!
Kiwi cricketer Jimmy Neesham . Image Credit: ANI

As New Zealand lost its Rugby World Cup semi-final against England on Saturday, Kiwi cricketer Jimmy Neesham came up with a hilarious tweet that is sure to crack you up! Earlier, this year, New Zealand had also lost the Cricket World Cup final against England.

After the loss against England in the Rugby World Cup semi-final, Neesham decided to mute three words on Twitter and they are -- 2019, England and World Cup. Neesham shared a screenshot on Twitter and captioned the post as "I think that just about covers it".

England stunned New Zealand 19-7 on Saturday to enter the final of the ongoing Rugby World Cup here at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama. With this win, England booked their place in the finals for the first time since 2007. This is the first time that the side has defeated New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup.

In the match, England maintained relentless pressure and dominated New Zealand, also known as All Blacks. England's performance in the opening 20 minutes in Yokohama rattled All Blacks. New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen looked frustrated during the match as the side failed to create any type of momentum.

In the build-up to the semi-final, Hansen had warned his side of the "hungry animal" it would be facing in the clash to book a place in the summit clash. The match between England and New Zealand was a clash between top two sides in Rugby, but the latter had entered the match as firm favourites looking at the recent history between both the teams.

On the other hand, the ICC Men's World Cup final between England and New Zealand had ended up as a tie after both 50-over action and super over concluded in a tie. After that England was announced as the winner having scored more boundaries than New Zealand in the match. (ANI)

Also Read: Rugby-Air New Zealand pokes fun at Irish fans ahead of quarter-final

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

'Russians don't surrender': 'agent' Maria Butina arrives in Moscow

Maria Butina clutched bouquets of flowers and exclaimed that Russians dont surrender as she arrived in Moscow on Saturday after serving nine months in a US jail for acting as a Russian government agent. Butina flew into Moscows Sheremetyevo...

Rugby-No excuses from All Blacks as Hansen era ends in semi-final defeat

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen had no excuses or regrets as his sides eight-year hold on the World Cup ended with a 19-7 loss to England in the semi-final in Yokohama on Saturday, stating simply that his team were beaten by a better side.The...

Turkey says German proposal on Syria safe zone not realistic

Turkey does not find a German proposal on creating an international safe zone in northeast Syria realistic, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.Speaking at a joint news conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maa...

Public did not want BJP government in Haryana: Cong leader Kumari Selja

Former Union Minister and Congress Haryana unit president Kumari Selja on Saturday said the BJP was so hungry of power that they did not accept peoples wish which was to see him out of power in the state. Speaking to ANI, Selja said The BJP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019