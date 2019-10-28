International Development News
Islanders defeat Flyers for seventh straight win

  Reuters
  Updated: 28-10-2019 08:14 IST
  Created: 28-10-2019 08:12 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Anders Lee had a goal and an assist, and five different Islanders scored in a 5-3 victory over the visiting Philadelphia Flyers in Uniondale, N.Y., on Sunday. Mathew Barzal, Derick Brassard, Ross Johnston and Ryan Pulock each contributed a goal for the hot Islanders, who set a season-high for goals scored on their way to their seventh straight win. New York started the season 1-3-0 but hasn't lost since, matching the franchise's longest single-season winning streak since 1990.

Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov made 28 saves. Jakub Voracek, Travis Konecny, and Claude Giroux scored a goal apiece for the Flyers, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart was pulled from the game after allowing five goals on 14 shots and replaced with Brian Elliott, who stopped all 19 shots he faced. The Flyers took a quick 1-0 lead when Voracek tapped home a pass from Travis Sanheim at 1:07 of the first period.

But the Islanders responded in a big way with two goals in a 1:05 span to lead 2-1. Lee scored at 3:17, and Brassard tipped a shot under Hart's glove at 4:22. New York extended its lead to 3-1 at 11:46 when Johnston scored his first goal of the season. When Sanheim was checked into the boards, the puck bounced free to Cole Bardreau, who sent a crisp pass to Johnston for the goal.

In a high-scoring first 20 minutes, the Flyers closed within 3-2 when Konecny tipped a shot into the goal at 16:38, extending his points streak to five games. Pulock gave the Islanders a 4-2 lead at 4:13 of the second with a whistling slap shot from the point. Just 1:25 later, Barzal scored for a 5-2 advantage.

Elliott made two spectacular pad saves early in the third against Brock Nelson to keep the Flyers within striking distance. Giroux then scored at 17:04 of the third to close the Flyers within 5-3. The Flyers pulled Elliott for an extra skater but couldn't capitalize further.

