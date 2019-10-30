International Development News
Development News Edition

McVay: Rams WR Cooks to see specialist for concussions

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 04:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 04:16 IST
McVay: Rams WR Cooks to see specialist for concussions
Image Credit: Flickr

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks is on his way to Pittsburgh to consult with a specialist after he sustained a concussion Sunday, his second in a game this month, head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday. "What's most important is Brandin Cooks the human being right now, not necessarily the football player," said McVay, who reported that the receiver is "feeling good," but added there are concerns regarding his frequent concussions.

Cooks, 26, has a history of concussions, including three before this season and in the Rams' Week 5 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 3, when he was placed into concussion protocol, then cleared to play in Week 6. Against the Bengals on Sunday, he took what seemed to be a helmet-to-helmet hit after attempting to secure a pass from Jared Goff with 11:34 left in the first quarter. Bengals safety Jesse Bates III appeared to lower his head and deliver a hit that broke up the pass. Cooks was put into concussion protocol after being taken to the locker room for treatment.

Cooks, in his sixth NFL season, did not have a catch against Cincinnati, and has 27 receptions for 402 yards and one score in eight games this season. Asked about Cooks' playing status, McVay said, "We just want to take it a day at a time. ... Any time that you have something like this occur, you want to consider the human being first and foremost and that's what we're going to do and we'll take our time."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Poco F1 starts getting MIUI 11 but you shouldn't get excited just yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

India's Permanent Mission to UN hosts European Parliament delegation in New York

A delegation of 17 Members of European Parliament MEPs paid a visit to Indias Permanent Mission to the United Nations here on Tuesday and discussed efforts with Indian officials to enhance bilateral ties. Engaging to enhance ties UN. We Ind...

UPDATE 2-At least 42 people killed in Cameroon landslide

A landslide caused by heavy rains in western Cameroon killed at least 42 people overnight, state media reported on Tuesday.Rescue teams spent the day scouring the rubble of destroyed houses in the town of Bafoussam in the western highlands....

Remains of 42 people found in northern Mexican state

Mexican authorities have found the remains of 42 people in a vacant lot in the northern border state of Sonora, a group dedicated to finding missing people said on Tuesday. That was the last we could find, theyve stopped us from searching b...

U.S.'s Pompeo calls for new, efficient government in Lebanon

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday urged Lebanons political leaders to help form a new government responsive to the needs of its people after Saad al-Hariri resigned as prime minister after huge protests against the ruling elite...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019