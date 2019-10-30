.
Brisbane, Oct 30 (AFP) Full scoreboard in the second Twenty20 international between Australia and Sri Lanka in Brisbane on Wednesday:
Sri Lanka D Gunathilaka b Stanlake 21
K Mendis run out (Agar) 1 A Fernando c Cummins b Agar 17
K Perera b Agar 27 N Dickwella c Turner b Cummins 5
D Shanaka c Carey b Stanlake 1 W Hasaranga st Carey b Zampa 10
I Udana c Richardson b Cummins 10 L Sandakan run out (Cummins) 10
L Malinga st Carey b Zampa 9 N Pradeep not out 2
Extras (LB-1, W-3) 4 Total (all out, 19 overs) 117
Fall of wickets: 5-1, 2-29, 3-53, 4-65, 5-75, 6-75, 7-93, 8-98, 9-109, 10-117 Bowling: Stanlake 4-0-23-2, Richardson 3-0-17-0, Cummins 4-0-29-2, Zampa 4-0-20-2, Agar 4-0-27-2.
Australia
A Finch c Perera b Malinga 0 D Warner not out 60
S Smith not out 53 Extras (LB-2, W-3) 5
Total (one wickets, 13 overs) 118 Fall of wickets: 1-1.
Bowling: Malinga 3-0-23-1, Pradeep 3-0-26-0, Sandakan 4-0-33-0, Hasaranga 1-0-18-0, Udana 2-0-16-0. (AFP) ATK ATK
