Former two-time All-Star Fairly dies at 81

Two-time All-Star Ron Fairly has died of cancer, Southern California announced Wednesday. He was 81. The school said Fairly, a member of USC's Athletic Hall of Fame, died in Indian Wells, Calif.

Fairly batted .266 with 215 homers and 1,044 RBIs in 2,442 games in 21 seasons from 1958-78. He was part of three World Series winning teams with the Los Angeles Dodgers from 1958-69. Fairly also played for the Montreal Expos (1969-74), St. Louis Cardinals (1975-76), Oakland Athletics (1976), Toronto Blue Jays (1977) and California Angels (1978). The first baseman/outfielder was a National League All-Star with Montreal in 1973 and made the American League team with Toronto in 1977.

The left-handed-hitting Fairly's 215 homers are the most in major league history by a player who never once hit 20 homers in a season. Fairly's high was 19 for the Blue Jays in 1977. Fairly became a broadcaster following his playing career, including a stint with the Seattle Mariners from 1993-2006. He also had gigs with the Angels (1979-86) and San Francisco Giants (1987-92).

"Ron was a key voice in our history," Mariners president Kevin Mather said in a statement. "He joined our team at the start of an important era of Seattle baseball, beginning the same year as (manager) Lou Piniella and bringing over a decade of exciting baseball to our fans on TV and radio. Our thoughts are with his three sons: Mike, Steve and Patrick; and his grandchildren." Prior to his professional career, Fairly was an All-American at USC and a member of the university's 1958 national title team. He was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame in 1997.

