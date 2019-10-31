International Development News
No match should take place in Delhi until pollution level comes under control: Gautam Gambhir

Former cricketer and current BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir on Thursday said that no match should take place in Delhi untill the pollution levels are brought under control.

  Updated: 31-10-2019 14:16 IST
  Created: 31-10-2019 14:16 IST
Former cricketer and BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir . Image Credit: ANI

Former cricketer and BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir on Thursday said that no match should take place in Delhi until the pollution levels are brought under control. "No match or sporting event is bigger than the people of Delhi. I do not think any match should happen here in Delhi untill the pollution level come under control. The biggest issue that is bothering the Delhites is about pollution," Gambhir told ANI.

Gambhir had challenged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to tell the people what he has done in the last four-and-a-half years to curb pollution in the capital. "I have challenged the CM to tell the people what he has done to control pollution," Gambhir said.

Earlier in the day, Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly had confirmed that the match in Delhi will go ahead as planned. When ANI contacted Ganguly to ask whether the match in Delhi would take place, he replied: "Yes, it will".

The air quality in Delhi continues to deteriorate and it slipped into the 'severe' category in several places across the city. This has led many to urge the BCCI to shift the match from Delhi.

The first T20I of the three-match series between India and Bangladesh is scheduled to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium on November 3. (ANI)

