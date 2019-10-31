International Development News
Development News Edition

Cricket-India's Rohit content with sporadic captaincy honour

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 19:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 19:26 IST
Cricket-India's Rohit content with sporadic captaincy honour
Image Credit: ANI

Captaining India is such an honor for Rohit Sharma that he would not fuss whether it's full time or sporadic, the stylish opener said on Thursday.

Virat Kohli leads India across formats but former players including Yuvraj Singh see merit in split captaincy with limited-overs stalwart Rohit as the white-ball leader. Rohit captained India to Asia Cup victory last year and, with Kohli resting, will lead the side again in the three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh starting in New Delhi on Sunday.

Rohit has also polished his leadership credentials by leading Mumbai Indians to four Indian Premier League titles but was not too hung up on permanent captaincy in the shorter formats. "Look, these are beyond our controls," Rohit, the only batsman with three 200-plus scores in one-day internationals, told reporters on Thursday.

"Captaining India is a massive honor, be it for one match, 10 matches or 100 matches. When we were younger, the dream we had was of playing for India, not of leading India. "I got this opportunity to lead the team, and it's a great honor. I have captained the team in the past and it was a good experience.

"I never think 'why did they make me captain for just one series or two series. Why not for a full year?' "I don't think or even talk about these things. Whenever I get these opportunities, I happily shoulder the responsibility and try to set an example."

The 32-year-old Mumbai player has revived his stop-start long-format career by reinventing himself as a test opener in the 3-0 rout of South Africa earlier this month. Rohit, who was adjudged man of the series after finishing as the top scorer, will face a new challenge in the two-test series against Bangladesh, which will include a day-night test in Kolkata.

"It will be very exciting, it being our first test in a pink ball," he said. "I can't talk about others but I played a Duleep Trophy match with pink balls and it was a good experience.

"We have been waiting to play a test with pink balls and finally the opportunity is here. We will try to do well and get all 60 points (under World Test Championship)."

Also Read Ind vs Ban T20I: Virat Kohli rested, Rohit Sharma to lead; Sanju Samson included in squad

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Vatican, Jews criticise Italy's right for snubbing anti-Semitism committee

The Roman Catholic Church and Romes Jewish community expressed dismay on Thursday after rightist parties refused to back the creation of a parliamentary commission to investigate hate, racism, and anti-Semitism. The idea of the committee wa...

Core sector output shrinks 5.2 pc in Sept indicating severity of slowdown

Output of eight core infrastructure industries contracted by 5.2 per cent in September, the lowest in the decade, indicating the severity of economic slowdown. As many as seven of eight core industries saw a contraction in output in Septemb...

GRSE's Q2 net profit jumps four-fold to Rs 59 cr

Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders Engineers Ltd GRSE on Thursday posted a more than four-fold jump in net profit to Rs 59 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal, on the back of higher revenue. The company had posted a net p...

Man held for killing Indian monitor lizard

A 32-year-old man from Navi Mumbai was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing an Indian monitor lizard, an endangered species, forest officials said. The accused, Subhash Rathod, was identified and nabbed after a video went viral, in w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019