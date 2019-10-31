Sports News Summary: Djokovic sees off Edmund to reach last eight in Paris

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Djokovic sees off Edmund to reach last eight in Paris

World number one Novak Djokovic had to dig deep in the opening set as he reached the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters with a 7-6(7) 6-1 win against Britain's Kyle Edmund on Thursday. The 16-times Grand Slam champion, who has been slightly ill lately, was kept on his toes before racing to victory to set up a meeting with seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas after the Greek beat Australian Alex De Minaur 6-3 6-4. NHL roundup: Lightning rally for wild OT win over Devils

Lightning center Tyler Johnson scored 1:16 into overtime Wednesday night, and Tampa Bay overcame a two-goal, third-period deficit to outlast the host New Jersey Devils 7-6 in a back-and-forth game. Johnson's third shot was the charm in a flurry that opened with point-blank shots by Ondrej Palat and Ryan McDonagh. The result snapped a two-game losing streak for the Lightning. Andreescu pulls out of WTA Finals with knee injury

U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu has withdrawn from the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, citing the knee injury sustained in her defeat by Karolina Pliskova as the reason for pulling out of the season-ending championships. The Canadian suffered the injury three games into her meeting with Pliskova, and although she continued with a heavily strapped knee until the end of the first set, the 19-year-old was eventually forced to retire. Nationals beat Astros to win maiden World Series title

The Washington Nationals beat the Houston Astros 6-2 in a winner-take-all Game Seven showdown on Wednesday to secure their maiden World Series title. For the Nationals, who began playing in the nation's capital in 2005 when the Montreal Expos moved there and changed their name, the win put the finishing touches on a stunning turnaround after they began the season with a miserable 19-31 record. Canadian Premier League reaching for the stars

Having built one of the country's most iconic brands, Canadian Premier League (CPL) commissioner David Clanachan knows better than most what his compatriots will buy and how to sell it to them. The CPL will cap its inaugural season on Saturday with either the Hamilton Forge or Calgary Cavalry hoisting the North Star Shield, a maple and crystal trophy that Clanachan sees as symbolizing his league's unique patriotic selling point. QB Allen set for NFL debut as Broncos host Browns

The Cleveland Browns believe they have their franchise quarterback in Baker Mayfield. Their opponent on Sunday will debut its sixth starter at that position since future Hall of Famer Peyton Manning retired after the 2015 season. Brandon Allen will take his first regular-season NFL snap when the Broncos host the Browns this week, after Denver announced Joe Flacco will miss time with a herniated disc in his neck. Allen, who was drafted by Jacksonville in 2016 and also spent time on the Los Angeles Rams' roster, got the nod to lead the 2-6 Broncos. Top ranked Barty books berth in WTA Finals last four

World number one Ash Barty booked her place in the semi-finals of the WTA Finals on Thursday as the Australian made short work of Petra Kvitova, handing the Czech a 6-4 6-2 defeat. Barty needed to win to be sure of progressing having won one and lost one of her opening matches, and she did so in style as she dominated to win in 88 minutes against a tired looking Kvitova, who exits the competition with three straight losses. NBA roundup: Curry breaks hand in Warriors' loss

Ricky Rubio hit two of Phoenix's five 3-pointers in a 21-0, first-quarter run Wednesday as the Suns ran away from Golden State 121-110 in San Francisco on a night when the Warriors lost Stephen Curry to a broken left hand. With the Warriors already down 83-54 in the fourth minute of the third period, Curry collided with Suns center Aron Baynes on a drive to the hoop and fell hard on his left arm. The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player was taken immediately to the locker room, and the Warriors later announced he had broken his hand in the incident. Egypt plays host as women's world champion to earn more prize money than men's

The female world squash champion will receive more prize money than the male equivalent for the first time at the CIB PSA Women's World Championship in Egypt this month as the sport takes gender equality to a new level. The tournament, taking place against the backdrop of the pyramids of Giza, is awarding the women's champion $48,640 out of a purse of $430,000. The men's champion will get $45,600 from a pot of $335,000 in their concurrent event in Qatar. 'This is going to sting': Bitter disappointment for heavy-favorite Houston

With a 2-0 lead and six-time All-Star Zack Greinke putting up a strong showing in front of a fired-up, home turf Game 7 crowd, a second World Series title appeared more tantalizingly close than ever for the Houston Astros on Wednesday night. But it began to fall apart in the seventh inning, following a controversial call to pull Greinke, their high-profile trade deadline acquisition, after he gave up a solo homer and a walk against the Nationals in the top of the inning.

