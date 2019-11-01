The following are the top/expected stories at 1715 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: Report of FIH Olympic qualifying matches in Odisha.

Report of Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Goa FC in Guwahati.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-PUJARA-INTERVIEW

Adapting to pink ball only challenge in Day/Night Test: Pujara (Eds: A PTI EXCLUSIVE)

By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, Nov 1 (PTI) Cheteshwar Pujara can't wait for India's first ever Day/Night Test despite all the talk of it being a challenge as he is confident that the country's formidable batting line-up will have no trouble adapting to the pink ball.

SPO-IND-RATHOUR

We need to identify core of players for T20 WC without much tinkering: Rathour New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Getting the core of players right without too much tinkering will be India's priority going into the 2020 T20 World Cup, batting coach Vikram Rathour said here on Friday.

SPO-ROHIT-INJURY

Rohit receives blow on left thigh ahead of first T20 By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) India captain Rohit Sharma was hit on his left thigh while taking throwdowns here on Friday, forcing him to leave the net session ahead of Sunday's T20 International against Bangladesh.

SPO-DEODHAR India C hammer India A to enter Deodhar Trophy final

Ranchi, Nov 1 (PTI) Openers Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal smashed spectacular hundreds before Jalaj Saxena took a career-best seven-wicket haul, steering India C into the final of the Deodhar Trophy with a massive 232-run win over India A, here on Friday.

SPO-IND-POLLUTION It's not ideal but no one will die: Bangladesh coach on pollution in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) The prevailing smoggy conditions in the national capital are not perfect, admitted Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo but said "no one is dying" as pollution is an issue in their country as well.

