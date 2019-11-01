International Development News
Development News Edition

AIFF signs MoU with German Football Association

All India Football Federation (AIFF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with German Football Association (DFB) here on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 17:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 17:29 IST
AIFF signs MoU with German Football Association
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

All India Football Federation (AIFF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with German Football Association (DFB) here on Friday. The signing of the agreement coincided with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to India for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kushal Das, General Secretary, AIFF and Friedrich Curtius, General Secretary, DFB, signed the document to formalize the relationship between the two football governing bodies. The MoU was signed in the presence of Joint Secretaries -- Inderjit Dhamija, and L S Singh. Swati Kothari, General Manager, AIFF, and Fabian Ulrich, Head of international relations and strategic projects were also present on the occasion. The MoU covers a wide range of areas pertaining to Indian football such as coach education (including grassroots), talent scouting and promotion, deployment of professional referees to India, exchange between National Teams and visit of DFB all-star team (if feasible), joint marketing initiatives and sports administration via discussions on their competition management solutions. Football cooperation among states is also one of the agendas in the respective government's discussion.

Conveying his delight at the MoU, Das said: "It is a great honour for AIFF to get into this agreement with DFB. I am sure this will immensely benefit Indian football significantly. The signing of the MoU coincides with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to India and her talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for strengthening of bilateral ties between the two countries." "Germany are renowned for their footballing prowess, and the work done by them at the grassroots level stands out. The MoU represents a great opportunity to learn from their experience and expertise through mutual cooperation and collaboration," he added. (ANI)

Also Read: German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit India on Nov 1

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Trai fixes mobile call ring time at 30 seconds; 60 secs for landline

Telecom regulator Trai on Friday fixed phone call ring time at 30 seconds on mobiles and 60 seconds for landline phones, in case the call is neither answered nor rejected by the subscriber. The time duration of alert for an incoming voice c...

NGT directs DPCC to ensure action against operation of illegal bore wells

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee DPCC to coordinate with concerned officials to ensure action against those operating illegal bore wells so as to protect groundwater. A bench headed by NGT Chair...

Tata Motors sales down 34 pc in October at 41,354 units

Tata Motors on Friday reported a 33.58 per cent decline in total sales at 41,354 units in October. The company had sold a total of 62,264 units in the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a statement.Total domestic sales were down 32 p...

Dubai displays tech reputation with global robotics contest

Seeking to bolster its image as a forward-looking metropolis, Dubai hosted the largest-ever international robotics contest this week, challenging young people from 190 countries to find solutions to global ocean pollution. Event organizers ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019