International Development News
Development News Edition

Third T20I: Australia defeat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

Australia defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the third T20I, thus sealing the series whitewash at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 18:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 18:19 IST
Third T20I: Australia defeat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
Australian won the series 3-0. Image Credit: ANI

Australia defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the third T20I, thus sealing the series whitewash at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. Chasing the target of 143 runs, Australia's openers Aaron Finch and David Warner got the side off to a steady start as the duo put on 69 runs for the first wicket.

However, their resistant was cut short by Lahiru Kumara who dismissed Finch in the ninth over. Steve Smith joined Warner in the middle but failed to leave a mark and was dismissed in the 11th over.

Ben McDermott soon followed Smith after his stint at the crease was ended by Lasith Malinga. Ashton Turner joined Warner in the middle and both batsmen ensured that the side does not suffer any more hiccups as the duo enable the side to register a victory by seven wickets.

Earlier, Kusal Perera's half-century enabled Sri Lanka to put up a score of 142/6 in the allotted twenty overs after being put in to bat first. The Islanders got off to a bad start as the side lost its opener Niroshan Dickwella for a golden duck in the first over.

Kusal Mendis (13) was dismissed by Kane Richardson in the fifth over, reducing Sri Lanka to 33/2. Perera and Fernando retrieved the innings for the Islanders as the duo put up 43 runs for the third wicket.

Sri Lanka kept losing wickets at a regular interval and were able to score only 142 in the 20 overs. Australia will next lock horns with Pakistan in a three-match T20I series from November 3. (ANI)

Also Read: Sri Lanka names T20 squad for Australia tour

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Solskjaer uncertain over availability of Maguire, Lindelof, Rashford during Bournemouth clash

Ahead of the clash against Bournemouth, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expressed uncertainty over the availability of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Marcus Rashford in the match. All three of them picked up slight knocks...

BRIEF-UK Chancellor Javid And PM Johnson Still Considering At Least 2 Candidates For Role Of BOE Governor - FT

Nov 1 Reuters - UK CHANCELLOR SAJID JAVID AND PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON ARE STILL CONSIDERING AT LEAST TWO CANDIDATES FOR ROLE OF BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR - FT Source text httpson.ft.com2WvjL5u...

UPDATE 2-Google enters wearables market with $2.1 bln Fitbit deal

Alphabet Inc-owned Google will buy fitness tracker pioneer Fitbit Inc for 2.1 billion, as the search giant takes on Apple and Samsung in the fast-growing market for wearable devices.Google said on Friday that it sees an opportunity to intro...

Spark Minda is future ready for supplying to e-vehicle Manufacturers

Gurugram Haryana India Nov 1 ANINewsVoir Global Automotive Component Manufacturer Spark Minda Group is proud of associating with Bajaj Auto, Indias first major two-wheeler manufacturer to take the plunge into electric mobility. We are proud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019