SDMC Commissioner to conduct inspection at stadium ahead of India-Bangladesh first T20I

Commissioner of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), Gyanesh Bharti, along with other officials will conduct an inspection on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley stadium, the venue where the first T20I between India and Bangladesh will be played. The inspection will be conducted to check all the arrangements done to combat air and dust pollution.

The air quality in Delhi continues to deteriorate and it has slipped into the 'severe' category in several places across the city. Earlier, in the day, the Bangladesh players were seen practising in the stadium wearing masks.

During the pre-match press conference on Friday, India's batting coach Vikram Rathour said that although there is pollution, the match will be played as per schedule. "Yes, there is pollution but we have to play as the game is scheduled," Rathour had said.

The first T20I between India and Bangladesh will be played on November 3. India's squad for T20I series against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, and Shardul Thakur. (ANI)

Also Read: MS Dhoni visits Team India at JSCA Stadium Complex in Ranchi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)