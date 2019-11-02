International Development News
Development News Edition

I was surrounded by fixers such as Aamir and Asif, says Akhtar

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 15:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 15:40 IST
I was surrounded by fixers such as Aamir and Asif, says Akhtar

"I was playing against 21 people -- 11 theirs and 10 ours," said former speedster Shoaib Akhtar, once again fuelling match-fixing allegations against his former Pakistan teammates. Pakistan cricket had plunged into one of its many crisis in recent years when fast bowler Mohammad Aamir, Mohammad Asif and Salman Butt were banned for spot-fixing in 2011.

"I was always of the belief that I can never cheat Pakistan, no match-fixing but I was surrounded by match-fixers. I was playing against 21 people (sic) -- 11 theirs and 10 ours. Who knows who was the match-fixer," Akhtar said during a talk show 'Rewind With Samina Peerzada'. "There was so much match-fixing. Asif told me which all matches they had fixed and how they did it."

Akhtar said he was livid when he came to know that Aamir and Asif had indulged in corruption during a Test against England. "I tried to make Aamir and Asif understand. What a waste of talent. When I heard about this, I was so upset that I punched the wall," said the 44-year-old retired pacer.

"Pakistan's two top bowlers, smart, intelligent and the two perfect fast bowlers were wasted. They sold themselves for a little money." Of the suspended trio, only Aamir managed to make a successful comeback to international cricket.

The pacer was instrumental in Pakistan winning the 2017 Champions Trophy, beating India in the finals. He was also a part of the Pakistan team during the 50-over World Cup in England.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Yemen govt, separatists to sign power-sharing deal on Tuesday

Yemens internationally recognized government will sign an agreement with southern separatists on Tuesday aimed at ending a conflict simmering within the countrys long-running civil war, Yemeni and Saudi officials said. The power-sharing dea...

Thai Airways chairman resigns as company struggles

Bangkok, Nov 2 AP Thai Airways has disclosed that its chairman has resigned as the carrier struggles with financial challenges. The airline said Friday that Ekniti Nitithanprapas resigned as of November 1.The carriers vice chairman, Air Chi...

Mungantiwar confident of forming govt with Sena within a week

Even as the tussle between the Shiv Sena and BJP over power sharing continues, BJPs Sudhir Mungantiwar expressed confidence on Saturday that the new government will be in place in Maharashtra before November 10. Mungantiwar, who faced ire ...

Delhi: Scuffle breaks out between Delhi Police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court

A major scuffle broke out on Saturday between Delhi Police and lawyers in the Tis Hazari Court here. Firing also took place in which one lawyer was reportedly injured. He has been admitted to St Stephens Hospital.Lawyers are sitting on a pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019