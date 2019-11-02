International Development News
Development News Edition

Southeast Asian leaders meet FIFA chief amid World Cup bid talks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 20:36 IST
Southeast Asian leaders meet FIFA chief amid World Cup bid talks
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Southeast Asian countries signed a deal with soccer's global governing body FIFA on Saturday to jointly boost the sport as its president said he was happy with the region's plan to bid for the 2034 World Cup.

The deal, signed at the summit of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), aims to boost investment, capacity building and education for the sport in the region, particularly through FIFA's Football for Schools Programme. "After some decades of discussions between all the ASEAN countries, finally, we found the one topic that unites everyone. It's this, it's football," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said at the deal's signing ceremony.

The signing of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) came after ASEAN leaders earlier this year expressed interest in a joint bid to host the World Cup in 2034. Asia has held soccer's international showpiece once when Japan and South Korea were joint hosts in 2002, the only time the tournament was hosted by more than one country.

The idea of ASEAN hosting the World Cup was first mooted at the beginning of the decade and advocates say the move could help the region's profile and integration. But Southeast Asian national teams are relative minnows with none having ever qualified for the World Cup finals, and soccer leagues in the region still have a long way to go to reach international standards despite football being very popular in a region that is home to more than 640 million people.

"Through this MOU, we look forward to a stronger football and sporting community in the region that builds on unique regional identity and sense of community," ASEAN's secretary-general Lim Jock Hoi said. FIFA promised to bring foreign investment and create job opportunities in ASEAN with the deal, saying Southeast Asians "deserve it."

"People in your country, businesses in your country, invest 10 times more in European football than football in ASEAN. We need of course to invest in ASEAN," Infantino said. He did not give any targets for spending on investment.

Also Read: FIFA plan new cash injection for women's game ahead of 2023 World Cup

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

NPCIL to commence construction of first indigenous PHWR next year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Berkshire Hathaway's third-quarter profits decline 11 per cent

Omaha US, Nov 2 AP Warren Buffetts company reported Saturday that it saw an 11 per cent decline in third-quarter profits because of a smaller increase in the paper value of its investments, even as it sits on a mountain of cash. Berkshire H...

Guj: Cyclone Maha brings unseasonal rain, CM assures farmers

Several parts of Gujarat on Saturday received unseasonal rain due to Cyclone Maha, leading to crop damage, and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani promised compensation to affected farmers. According to a state government release, Khergam in Navsar...

Raut again stresses Sena's claim on CM post

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Saturday that his partys demand for Maharashtra chief ministers post was valid, and the basis for power sharing with the BJP must be the pre-poll agreement and not the number of seats won. Raut, executive e...

Incorrect to see Mungantiwar's statement as threat: BJP leader Ram Kadam

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Kadam on Saturday defended minister Sudhir Mungantiwars remarks that Presidents rule may be imposed if a new state government is not in place by November 7, saying that it is a procedure mentioned in the In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019