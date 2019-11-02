International Development News
Development News Edition

It took him 3 seconds: Ganguly on time taken to convince Virat for Day/Night Tests

Newly elected Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday said it took captain Virat Kohli three seconds to say yes for Day-Night matches in Test cricket.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 22:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 22:17 IST
It took him 3 seconds: Ganguly on time taken to convince Virat for Day/Night Tests
Sourav Ganguly and Simon Taufel. Image Credit: ANI

Newly elected Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday said it took captain Virat Kohli three seconds to say yes for Day-Night matches in Test cricket. "I met Virat on 25th October for an hour and my first question was, we need to have day-night Test cricket and the answer in three seconds was let's go ahead and do it," said Ganguly

"I found him absolutely acceptable to play day-night Test matches," he added. He made these statements on the launch of former international umpire Simon Taufels' book "Finding The Gaps".

The second Test between both the teams will be played as a day-night Test match at Eden Gardens, beginning from November 22. "My 100th Test match was a boxing day Test match and there were 70,000 people watching the game on Day 1. You should have seen the Ashes not one seat is empty," said Ganguly.

"I remember the last day in a Test match in Eden Gardens there were 1,50,000 people watching the game. However now people life has changed, societies have changed and people don't turn up for Test cricket like they used to do," he added. In the recently concluded Test series against South Africa, India thrashed the Proteas in one side games to consolidate their position in World Test Championship. Moreover, not many people had turned up for the Test matches during the series.

"Virat realizes that empty stand in Test cricket is not the right way forward," said Ganguly. The former cricketer had led India to 21 Test wins and the final of the 2003 World Cup and he has already been an administrator for the Cricket Association of Bengal.

The southpaw also served in BCCI's technical committee and was also a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee along with Indian greats Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman. Ganguly called time on his international career in 2008. He scored more than 18,000 international runs. (ANI)

Also Read: No better person than Sourav Ganguly to lead BCCI: Vinod Rai

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

NPCIL to commence construction of first indigenous PHWR next year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Director, 3 engineers among 38 held for violating ban on construction work in Noida, Gr Noida

A director and three engineers were among 38 people arrested on Saturday from sites of five real estate groups in Noida and Greater Noida for allegedly violating the ban on construction activities imposed in the Delhi-NCR over an alarming s...

ISL: Marcelinho bends it for Hyderabad

Hyderabad FC came back from a goal down to register their first win in the Hero Indian Super League as they edged past Kerala Blasters FC 2-1 at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Saturday. Rahul KP 34 gave Kerala the lead in the first ha...

Bournemouth ends goal drought with 1-0 win over Man United

Bournemouth England, Nov 2 AP Bournemouth beat Manchester United 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday to increase the pressure on United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Bournemouth provisionally climbed to sixth in the table with the win, wh...

'Lathicharge' on lawyers result of govt 'criminal apathy' towards them: Cong

The Congress on Saturday hit out at the BJP government over the clashes at the Tis Hazari Court complex, saying unprovoked firing and brutal lathicharge on lawyers was a result of the dispensations criminal apathy not only towards the law b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019