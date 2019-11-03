Pelicans F Ingram (head) leaves, does not return

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram left Saturday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder with a head injury and did not return. It's unclear when Ingram was hurt, but he asked to be subbed out during the second quarter and headed straight to the locker room. The team ruled him doubtful to return, and he did not come back to the bench.

"I haven't seen it at all," coach Alvin Gentry told reporters afterward, as the team said Ingram was still being evaluated. "Just got hit in the head, that's it." Ingram, 22, entered Saturday averaging career highs across the board, with 26.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 blocks per game in five games. He had seven points and four rebounds in 13 minutes before leaving Saturday's 115-104 loss.

Ingram is in his fourth NBA season and his first in New Orleans, after arriving this offseason as one of the key pieces of the trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers. He has career averages of 14.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. The Pelicans were already without top overall pick Zion Williamson (knee surgery) and forward Derrick Favors (knee).

