Cricket-Mushfiqur fifty helps Bangladesh end India T20 jinx

  Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 03-11-2019 22:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 22:53 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)

Bangladesh ended their 20-overs jinx against India after Mushfiqur Rahim's unbeaten half-century helped secure their seven-wicket victory in the first Twenty20 International on Sunday.

Their bowlers laid the platform for a memorable victory against their mighty neighbours by restricting India to 148-6 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. Mushfiqur, dropped in the deep on 38, made 60 not out and featured in a crucial partnership with Soumya Sarkar as Bangladesh finally humbled India in this format at the ninth attempt.

Rajkot hosts the second Twenty20 of the three-match series on Thursday. Earlier, touring captain Mahmudullah elected to field after winning the toss ending speculation about the match being scrapped because of Delhi's notorious smog.

Air pollution in New Delhi and surrounding towns reached the worst levels so far this year on Sunday, with authorities having already declared a public health emergency and ordered the closure of schools. Home captain Rohit Sharma hit a couple of boundaries before falling in the first over from Shafiul Islam.

Frontline batsmen KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer both looked comfortable but could not convert the starts they got. A subdued Shikhar Dhawan (41) hit his first six in the 15th over but was run out just when his team wanted him to accelerate.

Rishabh Pant made 27 and India milked 30 runs from the last two overs but they still settled for a sub-150 total against Bangladesh's eight-bowler attack. Bangladesh lost Liton Das in the first over but Mohammad Naim and Soumya kept them on course with a 46-run stand.

Yuzvendra Chahal removed Naim but Soumya (39) and Mushfiqur effectively killed off the contest with their 60-run stand. Skipper Mahmudullah pulled debutant Shivam Dube for a six to seal a memorable victory for his team.

