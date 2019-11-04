International Development News
Development News Edition

Alex Carey elated over having a 'very role-specific side'

Australia wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey is happy to have a 'very role-specific' side and has termed the performance of bowlers against Sri Lanka as fantastic.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 16:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 16:42 IST
Alex Carey elated over having a 'very role-specific side'
Australia's Alex Carey . Image Credit: ANI

Australia wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey is happy to have a 'very role-specific' side and has termed the performance of bowlers against Sri Lanka as fantastic. "They've (bowlers) started this year quite well, and against Sri Lanka they were fantastic. Today, against Pakistan, the No.1-ranked team in the world, they set it up really nicely for the run chase," the International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Carey as saying."It's nice to have Mitchell Starc running in with the new ball and then at the death, with the spinners through the middle. Kane Richardson has been fantastic with the new ball and at the death again. And Pat Cummins, wherever you need him," added Carey.

Australia recently whitewashed Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series. They are now hosting Pakistan for a three-match T20I series and the first match was abandoned during Australia's chase of 108 runs on Sunday. "It's a really well-balanced squad at the moment. It's nice to have a very role-specific side together. Players are feeling really confident in their roles and executing their roles," he said.

"And with the bat as well, the two at the top, smudge (Steve Smith) and then a couple of finishers. It's a nice group we've got together," he added. From Pakistan, skipper Babar Azam played an unbeaten knock of 59 runs but Carey is hopeful of getting him out early in the next matches.

"Hopefully, we can get him out early, but then, he's shown that he's No.1 in the world in this format for a reason, and again today, he was really classy for them," said Carey. "It'll be nice to get into that middle order a bit early, and Starc and Richardson have the weapons to do that. Hopefully, we don't have to worry about one player in particular," he added.

The second T20I between Australia and Pakistan will be played on November 5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

EIB appoints Alfredo Abad as head of Cairo office to boost engagement

The European Investment Bank has appointed Alfredo Abad as the banks head of the Cairo office to strengthen engagement with Egyptian partners. Alfredo Abads previous experience covering multilateral development and external relations will m...

UK's Labour Party will examine proposal to ban private jets

Britains opposition Labour Party said on Monday it would examine closely a proposal to ban private jets and consult with the industry about a phase-out date for the use of fossil-fuel private planes. Andy McDonald, the opposition spokesman ...

Cricket-Papua New Guinea ready to be cricket's next fairytale story

Papua New Guinea believe they could be crickets next rags-to-riches story after securing a place among the sports elite in next years Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.After three near-misses in the last six years, the Barramundis under Assad...

Benin authorities open investigation after 9 people abducted by pirates

Benin authorities have opened an investigation after pirates abducted nine people from a Norwegian-flagged boat off the coast of the West African nation, the port of Cotonou said. The pirates boarded the vessel, which is owned by Norwegian ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019