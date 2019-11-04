International Development News
Development News Edition

India B lift Deodhar Trophy, defeat India C in final

India B lifted the Deodhar Trophy after defeating India C by 51 runs in Ranchi on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ranchi (Jharkhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 18:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 18:37 IST
India B lift Deodhar Trophy, defeat India C in final
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) logo. Image Credit: ANI

India B lifted the Deodhar Trophy after defeating India C by 51 runs in Ranchi on Monday. Chasing a target of 284 runs, India C had a poor start as their skipper Shubman Gill was dismissed in the second over of the innings. India C lost wickets in quick succession and were reduced to 77/5 after the conclusion of 18 overs.

Although Priyam Garg played a 74-run innings, India C failed to chase the target and faced a defeat in the final. Shahbaz Nadeem picked four wickets for India B. Earlier, after electing to bat first, India B managed to rack up a big total of 283 with the help of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kedar Jadhav's half-centuries.

Jaiswal scored 54 runs while Jadhav played a knock of 86 runs. Towards the end, Krishnappa Gowtham played a quick knock of 35 runs off just 10 balls to help India B post a defendable target. Ishan Porel was the highest wicket-taking bowler for India C as he clinched five wickets in the match. (ANI)

Also Read: Cricket-Rohit on brink of maiden double-century as India consolidate

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Clash at Tis Hazari Court: Lucknow lawyers abstain from work

Lawyers in the Uttar Pradesh capital on Monday abstained from judicial work in the high court as well as subordinate courts in protest against the alleged police atrocity against their colleagues at Delhis Tis Hazari Court.At a meeting of t...

Poland's ruling party names two former party lawmakers to top court

Polands ruling nationalist Law and Justice PiS party on Monday nominated three new judges, two of them former hardline PiS lawmakers, to the Constitutional Tribunal, a move its opponents said further weakened judicial independence.The Europ...

Chinese firm snaps up Germany's Steigenberger hotels

Frankfurt Am Main, Nov 4 AFP Chinese hotelier Huazhu Group on Monday has agreed to buy the parent company of Germanys Steigenberger hotels for around 700 million euros USD 780 million, widening its global reach, both companies said. The all...

Mexico will not take sides in El Salvador-Venezuela dispute-president

Mexicos President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he would not take sides in a dispute between El Salvador and Venezuela after the two countries expelled each others diplomats at the weekend.Were not going to make a statement in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019