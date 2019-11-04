International Development News
Development News Edition

Browns cut S Whitehead after threatening posts

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 21:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 21:08 IST
Browns cut S Whitehead after threatening posts
Image Credit: Flickr

The Cleveland Browns released starting safety Jermaine Whitehead on Monday, one day after he posted a series of threatening remarks on social media following the team's 24-19 loss in Denver. "Imma kill you b---- ... that's on blood," Whitehead wrote to one Twitter user.

"Don't get shot at lil b---- ... can you whoop my a-- ... f--- football ... let me know when you need the address," he tweeted to another. Whitehead, who missed tackles on two big plays by the Broncos, also threatened Dustin Fox for criticizing his tackling. Fox works for the team's radio network.

"Come get it in blood b---- made Lil a-- boy," he tweeted to Fox. "I'm out there with a broke hand ... don't get smoked f--- a-- cracker." On Sunday night, the Browns issued a statement calling Whitehead's comments "totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate." By Monday morning, Whitehead was off the team.

Whitehead, 26, had 41 tackles and one interception in eight starts this season. Undrafted out of Auburn in 2015, he played in 19 games with the Green Bay from 2016-18. The Browns acquired him off waivers from the Packers last November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

NASA probe provides insight on solar system's border with interstellar space

The journey of NASAs dauntless Voyager 2 spacecraft through our solar systems farthest reaches has given scientists new insight into a poorly understood distant frontier the unexpectedly distinct boundary marking where the suns energetic in...

Frank Lampard confirms N'Golo Kante's availability for Ajax clash

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has confirmed that NGolo Kante will be available for their Ajax clash in the Champions League. The France international has missed five games owing to injury but Lampard said that the injuries are clearing up.H...

Tata Steel arm to sell entire stake in NSV for Rs 36 cr

Tata Steel on Monday said its subsidiary NatSteel Holdings Pte NSH has agreed to sell its entire 56.5 per cent stake in NatSteel Vina NSV for about Rs 36 crore to a Vietnam-based Thai Hung Trading Joint Stock Company. Tata Steels step-down ...

About 2,000 volunteers help commuters, create awareness on first day of odd even

Wearing anti-pollution masks, nearly 2,000 civil defence volunteers on Monday played a crucial role in creating awareness and helping traffic police at major intersections of the city on the first day of the odd-even road rationing scheme. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019