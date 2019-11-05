Sports News Roundup: Nadal reclaims world number one tag from Djokovic; Heat lead by as many as 41, throttle Rockets

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Trump wins political support from key Nats players in White House fete

Popular players on the Washington Nationals baseball team praised Donald Trump at Monday's White House celebration of their World Series championship, days after the polarizing U.S. president drew boos from fans and criticism from a pitcher on the underdog team. Trump congratulated the Nationals on their first ever World Series title against the Houston Astros last week, drawing cheers from thousands of red-clad Nationals fans at the White House South Portico, and winning plaudits from players who took turns at the microphone.

Nadal reclaims world number one tag from Djokovic

Rafa Nadal dethroned Serbia's Novak Djokovic to reclaim the number one spot in the ATP rankings on Monday following the Spaniard's semi-final run at the Paris Masters. Nadal withdrew minutes before his semi-final match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov with an abdominal injury, with the 33-year-old deciding not to take any risks ahead of the Nov. 10-17 ATP Finals.

Verstappen stirs up Ferrari over engine comments

Ferrari have responded angrily after Red Bull driver Max Verstappen suggested the Italian team's poor performance at the U.S. Grand Prix was linked to Formula One's governing body closing a potential engine loophole. Ferrari had racked up six straight pole positions, and shown impressive straight line speed, before Mercedes were back on top in the race in Austin with Valtteri Bottas winning from the front of the grid.

Tennis: India's Davis Cup tie in Pakistan shifted to neutral venue

India's Davis Cup tie against Pakistan at Islamabad this month must be played at a neutral venue after the latest advice from the International Tennis Federation's independent security advisors, the world governing body said on Monday. The Asia/Oceania Group I tie, originally scheduled for Sept. 14-15 in Islamabad, was postponed by the ITF to Nov. 29-30 following a security review amid political tensions between the bitter neighbors.

NFL roundup: Jackson, Ravens hand Patriots first loss

Lamar Jackson rushed for two touchdowns and passed for one to help the Baltimore Ravens end New England's bid for an undefeated season with a resounding 37-20 victory over the visiting Patriots on Sunday night. Jackson completed 17 of 23 passes for 163 yards and rushed for 61 more, while Mark Ingram rushed for a season-high 115 yards as Baltimore (6-2) won its fourth consecutive game. Marlon Humphrey scored on a fumble return for the second straight game, and Earl Thomas had an interception.

Soccer: Mexico's Vela named MLS MVP after record-breaking season with LAFC

Los Angeles Football Club forward Carlos Vela was named Major League Soccer's (MLS) Most Valuable Player for the 2019 season on Monday, making him the first Mexican to win the award. Vela enjoyed a record-breaking regular season during which he set a new league-high of 34 goals in 31 games to help LAFC capture the Supporters' Shield and top seed in the MLS Cup playoffs, where his team fell in the conference finals.

Clijsters' 2020 comeback delayed by knee injury

Kim Clijsters' tennis comeback in January has been pushed back as she recovers from a knee injury, the four-times Grand Slam champion said on Monday. Clijsters, 36, last played on the WTA tour in 2012 and had announced in September that she was planning to make a comeback when the new season begins in January.

Giovinazzi staying in unchanged Alfa Romeo lineup for 2020

Italian Antonio Giovinazzi will stay with Alfa Romeo next season alongside Kimi Raikkonen, the Swiss-based Formula One team said on Monday. The decision to stick with the 25-year-old rookie effectively ends any hope of German Nico Hulkenberg, who is leaving Renault, securing a race seat in 2020.

NBA roundup: Heat lead by as many as 41, throttle Rockets

The Miami Heat scored a franchise-record 46 first-quarter points and routed the Houston Rockets 129-100 on Sunday night in Miami. The Heat led by as many as 41 points in the first half. Miami's 5-1 start is its best since it last won an NBA title in the 2012-2013 season.

Motor racing: Penske buys famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Roger Penske bought the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) and IndyCar Series from Hulman & Company on Monday and said he plans to invest new money into the famed track and may even look into bringing Formula One racing back to the venue. The deal makes the former professional driver the fourth owner of the sprawling 110-year-old speedway, where the crown jewel of American open wheel racing is held each Memorial Day weekend with the running of the Indianapolis 500.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)