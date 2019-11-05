International Development News
Development News Edition

NHL roundup: Marchand's 5 points lead Bruins past Pens

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 12:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 12:35 IST
NHL roundup: Marchand's 5 points lead Bruins past Pens
Image Credit: Twitter (@StLouisBlues)

Brad Marchand's tiebreaking second goal with 1:57 left in regulation Monday helped the Boston Bruins beat the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 6-4. Marchand's shot from the left circle went off the near post and goalie Tristan Jarry's back. Patrice Bergeron added an empty-netter, with Marchand getting an assist -- his fifth point on the night.

David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, while Jake DeBrusk and Torey Krug also scored for Boston. Jaroslav Halak stopped 40 of 44 shots. Dominik Kahun, Nick Bjugstad, Bryan Rust and John Marino scored for Pittsburgh, which erased an early three-goal deficit. Matt Murray allowed three goals on 11 shots before being pulled for Jarry, who made 12 saves.

Senators 6, Rangers 2 Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored two of Ottawa's five consecutive goals on the way to defeating host New York, which had its two-game winning streak snapped.

Trailing 1-0, Pageau opened the flurry at 14:56 of the first period for the Senators, who entered Monday with an NHL-low seven points on the season. Ottawa went ahead for good on Tyler Ennis' goal 3:35 later then overwhelmed New York with goals by Ron Hainsey, Pageau and Brady Tkachuk in the first 15 minutes of the second. Vladislav Namestnikov added a goal in the third period. Kaapo Kakko gave the Rangers a brief lead in the first period, and Artemi Panarin scored late in the second. Goalie Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves for New York, which was whistled for 11 penalties. Ottawa goalie Anders Nilsson recorded 32 saves.

Predators 6, Red Wings 1 Matt Duchene scored twice during Nashville's five-goal, second-period barrage in a rout of host Detroit, which has lost 11 of its last 12 games.

Nick Bonino, Kyle Turris, Colton Sissons and Filip Forsberg also scored for Nashville, while Pekka Rinne made 23 saves. Rinne had been winless in his previous nine appearances against the Red Wings. Andreas Athanasiou scored his first goal of the season for the Red Wings. Detroit goalies Jimmy Howard and Jonathan Bernier combined for 20 saves.

Coyotes 3, Oilers 2 (OT) Derek Stepan scored the game-winning goal in overtime as Arizona managed to regroup from a late blown lead to get a win in Edmonton.

Taking advantage of a turnover, Nick Schmaltz fed Stepan on the ensuing two-on-one rush, and the center took advantage to net his second of the season and claim the victory at 2:01 of OT. Goalie Darcy Kuemper made 26 saves for the Coyotes, who have won four of five games and eight of their last 10. Edmonton superstar Connor McDavid opened the scoring 91 seconds into the game with the kind of goal hockey fans have come to love from the Oilers captain. McDavid started a rush up ice, played give-and-go with Leon Draisaitl in the neutral zone and then turned on his jets to zip around a defender before sliding the puck into the net for his seventh of the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Virat Kohli celebrates 31st birthday with 'soulmate' Anushka Sharma

India skipper Virat Kohli, who is celebrating his 31st birthday, is feeling blessed to be visiting divines places with his soulmate, wife Anushka Sharma. Kohli took to Twitter and wrote What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places...

UPDATE 3-China cuts loan rate for 1st time since 2016, seeks to soothe bond market

Chinas central bank cut the interest rate on its one-year medium-term lending facility MLF loans on Tuesday for the first time since early 2016, as policymakers work to prop up a slowing economy hit by weaker demand at home and abroad.Analy...

West Bengal: NCB seizes 25000 bottles of phensedyl syrup in Malda district

The Kolkata unit of Narcotics Control Bureau NCB has seized 25000 bottles of phensedyl cough syrup on Monday night. A truck carrying huge consignment of these syrups was intercepted on NH-34 in the Malda district. The truck was carrying foo...

You can't miss this snap from 'Coolie No 1' sets featuring Varun, Sara

Actor Varun Dhawan on Tuesday shared a picture along with Sara Ali Khan from the sets of their upcoming flick Coolie No. 1. The Sui Dhaaga actor indulged in some serious wordplay while writing the caption. Hes a COOL iebhut kaam kraatii hai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019