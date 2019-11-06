International Development News
Development News Edition

Marleau scores in milestone game as Sharks defeat Blackhawks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • San Jose
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 11:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 11:43 IST
Marleau scores in milestone game as Sharks defeat Blackhawks
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Patrick Marleau scored a goal while becoming the sixth player in NHL history to play in 800 consecutive games and Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl both had a goal and an assist to lead the San Jose Sharks to a 4-2 victory over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night. Evander Kane also scored a goal and Martin Jones finished with 19 saves for San Jose, which snapped a five-game losing streak. Barclay Goodrow added two assists.

Marleau joined Doug Jarvis (964), Garry Unger (914), Steve Larmer (884), Andrew Cogliano (830) and Keith Yandle (811) as the only players in NHL history to play in 800 consecutive games. Brandon Saad and Duncan Keith scored goals for Chicago, which wrapped up its four-game road trip with a 1-2-1 record. Robin Lehner finished with 28 saves.

Marleau, who missed part of the first period getting a nasty gash on his chin stitched up, returned to give San Jose a 1-0 lead at the 1:39 mark of the second period. Meier fired a spinning shot from the high slot that caromed in off the skate of Marleau stationed in front of the left post. It was the third goal of the season for Marleau, all of which have come against the Blackhawks. It was also the 554th goal of his career, two behind Johnny Bucyk (556) for 27th place on the NHL's all-time list.

The Sharks, who outshot Chicago, 23-3, over the first 31 minutes, increased their lead to 2-0 later in the period on a short-handed goal by Kane, who raced down an outlet pass off the boards by Brenden Dillon and beat Lehner five-hole for his ninth goal of the season. Jones wasn't really tested until early in the third period, when he made a glove save on a Dominik Kubalik breakaway chance. Hertl then made it 3-0 when he whipped a wrist shot from the edge of the left circle past Lehner for his fifth goal of the season.

Saad made it to 3-1 when he redirected a Jonathan Toews shot with 3:02 to go and the Blackhawks closed to within a goal 68 seconds later when Keith blasted in his first goal of the season after Lehner was pulled for an extra attacker. But Meier sealed the win for San Jose 28 seconds later with an empty-netter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Mi CC9 Pro: Here's everything about Xiaomi's 108MP Penta camera phone

Xiaomi officially unveiled today the much-anticipated Mi CC9 Pro with the worlds first 108-megapixel Penta camera system, AMOLED display, massive battery, and ultra-thin screen optical fingerprint scanner.HIGHLIGHTSThe Device will go on sal...

Guilty should be given exemplary punishment: IRS asso on DP-lawyers standoff

The guilty involved in the Delhi Police-lawyers violent standoff should be given exemplary punishment, the all-India association of IRS income tax officers said. The Indian Revenue Service IRS officers association also expressed their solid...

EU, China agree to protect 100 of each other's regional foods - EU Commission

The European Union and China have agreed to protect 100 European geographical indications in China and 100 Chinese geographical indications in the EU, said a statement from the EU Commission on Wednesday.The deal will include protecting the...

TN: DMK literary wing protests against desecration of Thiruvalluvar statue

The members of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK literary wing staged a protest on Wednesday against the desecration of a statue of Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar in Thanjavur on November 4. The statue of Tamil poet and philosopher Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019