International Development News
Development News Edition

Australia adopts equal pay policy for women, men national football teams

Football Federation of Australia (FFA) on Wednesday announced equal pay policy for women and men national teams.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 19:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 19:28 IST
Australia adopts equal pay policy for women, men national football teams
Australia women's football team. Image Credit: ANI

Football Federation of Australia (FFA) on Wednesday announced equal pay policy for women and men national teams. The new four-year collective bargaining agreement between the FFA and the Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) will close the pay gap between the Matildas (women's team) and Socceroos (men's team).

"Football is the game for everyone, and this new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) is another huge step toward ensuring that we live the values of equality, inclusivity and opportunity," FFA chairman Chris Nikou said in an official statement. "For the first time, player remuneration will be directly tied to the revenues generated by our national teams. This will create a sustainable financial model that incentivises players and FFA to collaborate and grow the commercial pie together," added Nikou.

"This is truly a unique agreement. Every national team, from the Socceroos and Matildas, down to the youth national teams as well as the Cerebral Palsy national teams have been contemplated in this new CBA," he added. Australia women's team managed to reach the last 16 in this year's FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

The Socceroos will be receiving a 24 per cent share of an agreed aggregate of 2019-20 national team generated revenues. It will rise by one per cent each year over the course of the deal. Under the new CBA, women players are entitled to 40 per cent of prize money on qualifying for a FIFA World Cup, representing an increase from 30 per cent.

The share of prize money will increase to 50 per cent if they progress to the knockout stage of the competition. The player share of AFC Asian Cup prize money will also increase from 30 per cent to 33 per cent. If the players progress to an AFC Asian Cup Final, the prize money share will increase to 40 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Cyprus plans to strip citizenships after uproar over passports

Cyprus said on Wednesday that it had started a process to strip 26 individuals of citizenship they received under a secretive passports-for-investment scheme, admitting it had flaws. The Mediterranean island has been rattled by disclosures ...

Rossendale: Homes evacuated after suspected explosive device found

HIGHLIGHTSThree people have been arrested on suspicion of manufacturing explosive devices.There are rest centers at the Rostron Arms pub at Edenfield and Haslingden Sports Centre, Helmshore Road.A few homes have been evacuated in a neighbor...

China says RCEP countries committed to work with India to resolve trade deal issues

China on Wednesday played down Indias decision not to join the mega Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership RCEP trade deal, saying the members of the grouping are prepared to work together to address New Delhis concerns. Chinese Vice-C...

Gang involved in over 500 bike thefts in NCR busted, 18 two-wheelers recovered

With the arrest of five men, police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang of vehicle thieves who stole and sold them by preparing fake registration documents after changing the engine and chassis numbers. Khoda police has recovered 16 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019