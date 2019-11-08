Eoin Morgan registers fastest fifty for England in T20Is

International Development News
Skipper Eoin Morgan on Friday registered the fastest fifty for England in the T20I format.

England skipper Eoin Morgan in action against New Zealand (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Skipper Eoin Morgan on Friday registered the fastest fifty for England in the T20I format. He achieved the feat in the side's ongoing T20I match against New Zealand in Napier.

Morgan scored his 50th run on his 21st ball and he surpassed wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler to break the record. Buttler had scored 50 off 22 balls against Australia at Birmingham in 2018.

In the same game, Dawid Malan also created the record for scoring the fastest hundred for an English batsman. In the match between England and New Zealand, the latter won the toss and elected to field first.

England lost its first two wickets with 58 runs on the board. Tom Banton scored 31 runs while Jonny Bairstow was dismissed after registering just 8 runs. However, after the dismissals of the openers, Morgan and Malan got together at the crease and wreaked havoc on the Kiwi bowling attack.

Currently, New Zealand is the leading the five-match series 2-1. England had won the first T20I at Christchurch but the Kiwis managed to bounce back in the next two games of the series. While filing this story, England managed to post a score of 241/3 in the allotted twenty overs. Morgan was dismissed for 91 while Malan remained unbeaten on 103. (ANI)

Also Read: Eoin Morgan points out inexperience as a factor for defeat against New Zealand

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

France reopens contested Jewish tomb in east Jerusalem

Jerusalem, Nov 8 AP France has reopened a contested Jewish tomb in east Jerusalem after several aborted attempts. The French Consulate General reopened the Tomb of the Kings one of Jerusalems most magnificent ancient tombs to the public l...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease from 6-mth highs on U.S.-China trade angst

Asian stocks retreated from six-month highs on Friday as conflicting signals from China and the United States on progress made in trade talks deflated market hopes of a near term truce to end their damaging tariff war.In a sign of the anxie...

New HIV subtype discovered, first since 2000: Study

Researchers have discovered a new subtype of the human immunodeficiency virus HIV called HIV-1 Group M, subtype L which is the first time a subtype of HIV has been found in almost two decades. The researchers from the multinational pharmace...

Trump will not impose tariffs on EU cars: Juncker

Munich Germany, Nov 8 AFP The outgoing president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said Friday he believes the US will not impose new tariffs on imported European cars in the coming days. President Donald Trumps administration ...
