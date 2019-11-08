Pune Half Marathon on Dec 22

The second edition of the 'Bajaj Allianz Pune Half Marathon' will be held on December 22, the organisers announced on Friday. Apart from the half marathon (21.1 km), the other three runs are - 10 km run, 5 km, and 3 km.

Pradeep Singh (1:06:08) and Manisha Salunkhe (1:22:20) had won the first edition of half marathon in the men's and women's category respectively. Registrations for the half marathon are open till December 10, a media release said..

