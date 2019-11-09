International Development News
Development News Edition

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 00:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 00:59 IST
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

The greatest trio ever bestowed on men’s tennis steadfastly refuse to step aside but this year’s ATP Finals boasts a fresh new look that offers a glimpse of the rivalries that should sustain the sport when they go. ESPORTS-LOL/

Video game 'Legends' do battle for $1 million PARIS (Reuters) - Two teams of young video gamers from Europe and China will do virtual battle on Sunday - and there’s more than $1 million at stake.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-ATTACK/ Soccer: Man jailed for 10 years for armed attack on Arsenal players

LONDON (Reuters) - A man who tried to rob Arsenal players Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac at knifepoint in a failed North London carjacking last July was sentenced to 10 years in jail on Friday. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-GERMANY-CGN-TSG/REPORT

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Cologne v TSG Hoffenheim Hoffenheim will provisionally move up to second place if they beat strugglers Cologne.

8 Nov 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC-LEG/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Sociedad v Leganes Real Sociedad host Leganes knowing a victory will take them three points clear at the top of La Liga.

8 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-WAT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Norwich City v Watford 8 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-CRY/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Chelsea face Crystal Palace in the Premier League. 9 Nov 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-SHU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United

Tottenham Hotspur face Sheffield United in the Premier League. 9 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-BOU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth

9 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-EVE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Everton 9 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-WHU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v West Ham United

9 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-B29-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Brest v Paris St Germain - Ligue 1 wrap Paris St Germain travel to Brest in Ligue 1

9 Nov 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-INT-HEL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Verona Inter Milan host Verona in a Serie A match

9 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER-FRIENDLY-ENG-GER/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Women's International Friendly - England v Germany England play Germany in a women's international friendly at Wembley in front of what could come close to the world-record crowd for a women's fixture. The current record is 90,105 people who watched the 1999 women's World Cup final in Los Angeles.

9 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Arsenal Leicester City play Arsenal in the Premier League.

9 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund Bayern Munich face Borussia Dortmund in Germany's Bundesliga.

9 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-EIB-MAD/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Eibar v Real Madrid Real Madrid visit Eibar in La Liga.

9 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-FEDCUP-AUS-FRA/ (TV) Tennis - Fed Cup Final - Australia v France

Day one of the Fed Cup World Group final as Australia host France in Perth. 9 Nov 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

TENNIS-NEXTGEN/ (TV) Tennis - Next Gen ATP Finals

Action from the final of the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan. 9 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

GOLF GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - Turkish Airlines Open Action from day three of the Turkish Airlines Open in Antalya.

9 Nov BOXING

BOXING-KSI-PAUL/ Boxing - YouTube celebrities KSI and Logan Paul face off in rematch

YouTube celebrities Olajide 'KSI' Olatunji and Logan Paul face off at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for a rematch of their August 2018 bout, which ended in a draw, 9 Nov

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE NFL notebook

Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8:45 p.m. ET, Field Level Media

NATIONAL BASKET BALL NBA notebook

News and notes from around the NBA. BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK, expect by 9 p.m. ET, Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

International e-wallet S Block Quantum Leap and Running Horses Films announce Bollywood collaboration

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict on Saturday, CJI starts clearing high profile cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Bloomberg faces big challenges if he leaps into 2020 White House race

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has the money and name recognition to shake up the Democratic presidential race, but he will face huge hurdles to the nomination if he makes the leap to become a formal candidate.The billionaire ...

UPDATE 2-Fed sees climate change shaping economy, policy

The U.S. central bank signaled on Friday it may be getting ready to join international peers in incorporating climate change risk into its assessments of financial stability, and may even take it into account when setting monetary policy. T...

Chhattisgarh CM appeals to people to maintain peace, harmony in view of Ayodhya verdict

Chief Minister Bhupesh Singh Baghel has appealed to the people of Chhattisgarh to maintain peace and harmony in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case. He appealed to people to rely on the information coming from official sou...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade deal doubts clip world stock rally, oil wavers

Oil prices faltered and global equity markets slid on Friday, halting a week-long record-setting rally on hopes a U.S.-China trade deal was near, as investors parsed statements from Beijing and Washington on where they stand on rolling back...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019