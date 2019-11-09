REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET
The greatest trio ever bestowed on men’s tennis steadfastly refuse to step aside but this year’s ATP Finals boasts a fresh new look that offers a glimpse of the rivalries that should sustain the sport when they go. ESPORTS-LOL/
Video game 'Legends' do battle for $1 million PARIS (Reuters) - Two teams of young video gamers from Europe and China will do virtual battle on Sunday - and there’s more than $1 million at stake.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-ATTACK/ Soccer: Man jailed for 10 years for armed attack on Arsenal players
LONDON (Reuters) - A man who tried to rob Arsenal players Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac at knifepoint in a failed North London carjacking last July was sentenced to 10 years in jail on Friday. UPCOMING
SOCCER SOCCER-GERMANY-CGN-TSG/REPORT
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Cologne v TSG Hoffenheim Hoffenheim will provisionally move up to second place if they beat strugglers Cologne.
8 Nov 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC-LEG/REPORT
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Sociedad v Leganes Real Sociedad host Leganes knowing a victory will take them three points clear at the top of La Liga.
8 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-WAT/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Norwich City v Watford 8 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-CRY/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Chelsea face Crystal Palace in the Premier League. 9 Nov 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-SHU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur face Sheffield United in the Premier League. 9 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-BOU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth
9 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-EVE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Everton 9 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-WHU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v West Ham United
9 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-B29-PSG/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Brest v Paris St Germain - Ligue 1 wrap Paris St Germain travel to Brest in Ligue 1
9 Nov 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-INT-HEL/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Verona Inter Milan host Verona in a Serie A match
9 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER-FRIENDLY-ENG-GER/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Women's International Friendly - England v Germany England play Germany in a women's international friendly at Wembley in front of what could come close to the world-record crowd for a women's fixture. The current record is 90,105 people who watched the 1999 women's World Cup final in Los Angeles.
9 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-ARS/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Arsenal Leicester City play Arsenal in the Premier League.
9 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund Bayern Munich face Borussia Dortmund in Germany's Bundesliga.
9 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-EIB-MAD/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Eibar v Real Madrid Real Madrid visit Eibar in La Liga.
9 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT TENNIS
TENNIS-FEDCUP-AUS-FRA/ (TV) Tennis - Fed Cup Final - Australia v France
Day one of the Fed Cup World Group final as Australia host France in Perth. 9 Nov 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
TENNIS-NEXTGEN/ (TV) Tennis - Next Gen ATP Finals
Action from the final of the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan. 9 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
GOLF GOLF-EUROPEAN/
Golf - European Tour - Turkish Airlines Open Action from day three of the Turkish Airlines Open in Antalya.
9 Nov BOXING
BOXING-KSI-PAUL/ Boxing - YouTube celebrities KSI and Logan Paul face off in rematch
YouTube celebrities Olajide 'KSI' Olatunji and Logan Paul face off at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for a rematch of their August 2018 bout, which ended in a draw, 9 Nov
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE NFL notebook
Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8:45 p.m. ET, Field Level Media
NATIONAL BASKET BALL NBA notebook
News and notes from around the NBA. BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK, expect by 9 p.m. ET, Field Level Media
