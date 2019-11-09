International Development News
Development News Edition

Bengaluru, Chennaiyin eye turnaround as fight comes to the Fortress

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 18:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 18:58 IST
Bengaluru, Chennaiyin eye turnaround as fight comes to the Fortress

Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC will seek their first win of the season when they renew rivalries in the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Sunday. The champions of the last two editions of Hero ISL have not been at their best this time around and suffer from similar problems.

While the defending champions Bengaluru have played out three draws and are eighth on the table, 2017-18 champions Chennaiyin are rock bottom with just one draw to show for from three matches. A win on Sunday will be vital for both teams and help them go into the international break on a positive note.

A lack of goals has been at the forefront of the poor start both teams have made. While Bengaluru have at least one goal to show in three games, Chennaiyin FC are the only team not to have registered a goal so far. It has not been all gloom and doom for the two teams so far though. After a stalemate against NorthEast United in their opening game, Bengaluru were in control of their match against FC Goa and only an unfortunate tackle in injury time helped Goa equalise through a penalty.

Against Jamshedpur FC, though, heroics from Subrata Paul denied Bengaluru a goal. "Things like this happen in football. Sometimes it's a question of things happening, but no real reason for it. It's just numbers. It's the same for Chennai. They haven't scored for many games now, but they are going to change that for sure. We have created a lot of chances with different players and that is important," said Bengaluru coach Carles Cuadrat.

The Spaniard will be happy with how his team's defence has been performing. The only issue is the continued absence of Albert Serran due to a muscle injury. "We are working well with our team. I have seen that in the first three games. We have not been scoring goals, but we have been consistent with our performances," he said.

John Gregory's side have a revamped forward line from last season, but thanks to a combination of profligate finishing and poor decision-making, they are yet to find a goal. "We actually played very well, especially in the last two home matches. We had 40 shots in two games, 20 in each game, and we know that we should have scored. We should have really got six points in those two games," said Gregory.

After an opening game debacle in Goa which they lost 0-3, Chennaiyin's defence has held its own against Mumbai City and ATK, conceding only one goal since. Chennaiyin do have players like Anirudh Thapa and Rafael Crivellaro who can influence proceedings from the midfield. However, it remains to be seen if they can translate that ability on the field against another strong team who are desperate for a win themselves.

"The rivalry between the two teams has been very strong since Bengaluru came into the league in 2016. Our fans and their fans enjoy this game because there is a lot at stake. We would like our first victory of the season and there is no better place than get it here (Bengaluru). It's a little bit more than just a football match," said the Englishman. Chennaiyin last scored in an ISL match back in February. Ironically, it was against Bengaluru FC and the Marina Machans won the game 2-1.

Gregory's side will hope for a repeat of that result on Sunday while Cuadrat's agenda will be to pile further misery on their South Indian rivals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Police find rifle linked to 2014-17 Athens attacks

Greek police said on Saturday they had found a Kalashnikov rifle used in a string of political attacks in Athens from 2014-17 - assaults claimed at the time by an urban guerrilla group. The weapon was found during raids on 13 premises in th...

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

Greek police arrested three people and seized an arms cache in an ongoing anti-terrorist operation official likened to high profile arrests of Revolutionary Struggle group members in 2010. Greek police stated on Saturday two men -- a 41 and...

Graeme Smith could be South Africa's first director of cricket

Former captain Graeme Smith is in contention to become South Africas first director of cricket, a post created in the aftermath of the countrys group-stage exit from the World Cup. According to ESPNcricinfo, Smith is in running for the top ...

Sixth win on the spin lifts Chelsea to second in Premier League

London, Nov 9 AFP Chelsea secured a sixth straight Premier League win to move up to second as the in-form Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic struck to beat Crystal Palace 2-0. Abraham ended Palaces dogged defensive resistence with a simple...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019