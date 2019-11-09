International Development News
Development News Edition

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 21:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 21:06 IST
The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between ATK and Jamshedpur FC in Kolkata.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-IND-PREVIEW T20 series decider: Momentum with India but Bangladesh can spring another surprise

By Bharat Sharma Nagpur, Nov 9 (PTI) India will be eyeing their first T20 International series win at home this season when they take on Bangladesh in the decisive third game here on Sunday, with the hope that their fringe players contribute significantly to a victory.

SPO-CRI-ICC-ECB

Will not support proposed FTP of 2023-31: ECB chairman Graves to ICC By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) The BCCI has got a shot in the arm after England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) officially intimated ICC that it will not support the global body's bid to have a flagship event every year from 2023 to 2031.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD ROHIT Please leave Rishabh Pant alone: Rohit Sharma

By Bharat Sharma Nagpur, Nov 9 (PTI) Stand-in India captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday strongly backed an under-fire Rishabh Pant, urging critics to "leave him alone" as he is only trying to execute the team management's strategy.

SPO-CRI-CORRUPTION-ACU-INTERVIEW

Ownership module in state-run T20 leagues need to be examined: ACU chief Ajit Singh By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) chief Ajit Singh feels there is "a need to examine ownership module" of franchises in state-run T20 leagues to safeguard them from corrupt elements.

SPO-HOCK-MANPREET Captain Manpreet hopes to complete 'unfinished business' in 2023 World Cup

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Indian hockey captain Manpreet Singh on Saturday said his team can complete the "unfinished business" of a podium finish when the country hosts the World Cup in 2023, having failed to do so in the last edition at home.

SPO-BAD-IND Satwik-Chirag lose in semifinals to end campaign at China Open

Fuzhou, Nov 9 (PTI) The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's impressive run came to an end after they lost to three-time defending champions Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia in the semifinal of USD 700,000 China Open here on Saturday.

SPO-SHOOT-LD IND Tejaswini bags India's 12th Olympic quota in shooting

Doha, Nov 9 (PTI) Veteran Tejaswini Sawant secured India's 12th Olympic quota in shooting but missed out on a medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event in the 14th Asian Championship here on Saturday.

SPO-PARALYMPICS-SANDEEP Sandeep aims Tokyo Paralympics medal after winning gold in World Para Athletics

Dubai, Nov 9 (PTI) Indian para-athlete Sandeep Chaudhary says he will target a medal in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics after he won a gold in javelin F64 with a world record in the World Para Athletics Championships here.

SPO-FOOT-IND-U19 India suffer 0-4 defeat to Saudi Arabia to go out of reckoning for AFC U-19 C'ships qualification

Al Khobar (Saudi Arabia), Nov 9 (PTI) India bowed out of the race for the 2020 AFC U-19 Championships qualification after a 0-4 defeat to Saudi Arabia here.

SPO-CRI-PATHAN-MAHMUDULLAH Mahmudullah had a hint of MS Dhoni in his captaincy: Irfan Pathan

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad's captaincy has traits of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's leadership, feels former India seamer Irfan Pathan.

SPO-CRI-IND-DOMINGO We will target India's inexperienced bowling attack: Bangladesh coach

Nagpur, Nov 9 (PTI) Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo on Saturday said his team will be targeting a rather inexperienced Indian bowling attack to upstage the hosts in the T20 series decider here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-SHAW It will be Prithvi 2.0 now, says comeback man Shaw

Mumbai, Nov 9 (PTI) Talented India opener Prithvi Shaw has promised to start afresh as he gears up for his comeback to competitive cricket after serving an eight-month doping suspension handed by the BCCI.

SPO-GOLF-IND Chawrasia takes share of lead in Thailand Open

Chachoengsao (Thailand), Nov 9 (PTI) India's SSP Chawrasia made a fine charge towards the end of third round with three birdies in a four-hole run, taking a share of the lead at the Thailand Open here on Saturday.

SPO-FOOT-WOM-COACH Thomas Dennerby appointed head coach of India's U-17 women's World Cup team

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Sweden's Thomas Dennerby was on Saturday appointed head coach of the Indian women's team for the FIFA U-17 World Cup, bringing with him plenty of success he had tasted with various national squads.

SPO-ISL-BENGALURU Bengaluru, Chennaiyin eye turnaround as fight comes to the Fortress

Bengaluru, Nov 9 (PTI) Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC will seek their first win of the season when they renew rivalries in the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Sunday.

SPO-PRAJNESH-FATHER Weeks before wedding, tennis star Prajnesh's father passes away

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) India's top singles tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost his father S G Prabhakaran on Saturday, about three weeks before he is to get married.

SPO-BOX-TRIALS Boxing's Olympic Qualifiers: Trials in all women categories on Dec 29-30

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Women boxers vying to be on India's squad for next year's Olympic Qualifiers will appear for selection trials on December 29-30, the sport's High Performance Director Santiago Nieva told PTI on Saturday, ending a bitter selection row in which the iconic M C Mary Kom was dragged.

SPO-CRI-MUSHTAQ-GROUP A Meriwala takes career-best 5/21 in Baroda's win over Karnataka

Visakhaptnam, Nov 9 (PTI) Pacer Lukman Meriwala wreaked havoc with a career-best figures of 5 for 21 as Baroda beat Karnataka by 14 runs in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-SMITH-SA Graeme Smith could be South Africa's first director of cricket

Johannesburg, Nov 9 (PTI) Former captain Graeme Smith is in contention to become South Africa's first director of cricket, a post created in the aftermath of the country's group-stage exit from the World Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

