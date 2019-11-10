International Development News
Sports News Summary: Charlotte leads bidding to be 30th MLS team, commissioner says

  Updated: 10-11-2019 22:28 IST
  Created: 10-11-2019 22:27 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Charlotte leads bidding to be 30th MLS team, commissioner says

Charlotte, North Carolina, has moved to the front of the line to become the 30th Major League Soccer (MLS) team, Commissioner Don Garber said on Friday. An announcement is expected in the next couple of months with Las Vegas and Phoenix competing with Charlotte, Garber said in comments ahead of Sunday's MLS Cup between the host Seattle Sounders and Toronto FC. NBA roundup: Celtics lose Hayward, keep win streak going

Jaylen Brown scored 30 points and Kemba Walker added 26 as the Boston Celtics overcame a first-half injury to Gordon Hayward to reach a season-high in points in beating the Spurs 135-115 Saturday night for a rare victory at San Antonio. Jayson Tatum had 19 points, Marcus Smart had 16 and Robert Williams III chipped in 11 as the Celtics won their seventh straight game, and first at San Antonio since 2011. Boston had lost 14 of its last 15 to the Spurs overall. Australian boxer dies in training accident

Australian boxing was in shock on Sunday after local fighter Dwight Richie died in a training accident at the age of 27. Ritchie's promoter confirmed the boxer's death in a Facebook post. Tomljanovic forces double decider for Fed Cup title

Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic prevailed in a tense duel with Pauline Parmentier to level the Fed Cup final at 2-2 and force a doubles decider in Perth on Sunday. Australia needed their number two to step up in the wake of Ash Barty's shock defeat by Kristina Mladenovic, and the Croatia-born 26-year-old duly delivered with a rousing 6-4 7-5 win on debut in front of a baying crowd of 13,841. Top 25 football roundup: No. 2 LSU drops No. 3 Alabama in shootout

Quarterback Joe Burrow put on a Heisman show, passing for 393 yards, in leading No. 2 LSU to a 46-41 victory over No. 3 Alabama in an SEC showdown Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Burrow completed 31 of 39 passes with three touchdowns, and he made two crucial third-down runs to keep alive a pair of fourth-quarter scoring drives after the Tide had cut a 20-point deficit to 33-27. Djokovic thrashes Berrettini in ATP Finals opener

Novak Djokovic ruthlessly took Matteo Berrettini apart at the ATP Finals on Sunday as he began his quest to reclaim the number one ranking by winning his opening group match 6-2 6-1. Berrettini became the first Italian to play in the season-ending showpiece since 1978 but was given a harsh lesson by the 16-time Grand Slam champion at the O2 Arena. Golf: Hatton wins six-man playoff under floodlights to lift Turkish Open title

England's Tyrrell Hatton beat Austria's Matthias Schwab on the fourth playoff hole to clinch his second Rolex Series title at the Turkish Airlines Open in Antalya on Sunday after a dramatic six-man playoff. For the first time at a professional golf tournament, the floodlights were switched on at the Montgomerie Maxx Royal golf course for the playoff as the six golfers battled for the $2 million prize money. Fabulous France fell Australia for Fed Cup title

France emerged teary-eyed and triumphant from a weekend of grit and inspiration to claim their first Fed Cup title in 16 years with a 3-2 win on Sunday over hosts Australia. Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia combined for the decisive point, grinding down Ash Barty and Sam Stosur 6-4 6-3 in the doubles to seal France's third title in the team event and leave a heaving crowd of 13,842 at Perth Arena deflated. Pepperell makes a watery exit after Tin Cup moment

Briton Eddie Pepperell peppered every ball he had into a pond at the Turkish Airlines Open on Saturday, then walked off the course. The world number 47 was later disqualified for "failure to complete a hole", officials said after the 28-year-old emptied his bag at the par-five fourth. Top 25 basketball roundup: Texas upends No. 23 Purdue

Junior guard Matt Coleman III led four scorers in double figures with 22 points as Texas rallied late to upset No. 23 Purdue 70-66 in West Lafayette, Ind. Junior guard Jase Febres hit a 3-pointer with 1:25 left to put Texas ahead to stay 64-62 during a late 8-0 run that was fueled by defense. From there, guards Andrew Jones and Coleman combined to make six straight free throws to close the game out.

