Giants tab Harris as general manager

The San Francisco Giants named Scott Harris as their new general manager on Sunday. Harris spent the last seven years in the front office of the Chicago Cubs. He was the assistant general manager the past two seasons.

"We're thrilled to be able to bring in an executive of Scott's caliber to help lead our Baseball Operations group," president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said in a statement. "The combination of his breadth of experience, contributions toward building a championship-winning perennial contender in Chicago and his Bay Area roots made him an ideal fit for our General Manager position and I'm looking forward to executing our vision together." Harris, who grew up in the Bay Area suburb of Redwood City, was chosen over Pittsburgh Pirates assistant general manager Kevan Graves and Astros director of player development Pete Putila.

"I am so appreciative and honored to join the San Francisco Giants, a storied franchise with a loyal, passionate and deserving fan base," Harris said in a statement. "I'm humbled by the opportunity to help bring the next world championship to Giants fans and San Francisco, a city that has always held a special place in my heart. I'm excited to get to work with Farhan, our baseball operations staff and the rest of the Giants family." The Giants haven't yet filled their managerial position, which is open after Bruce Bochy's retirement.

San Francisco has reportedly narrowed down that search to three finalists: former Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada and Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro. Espada is reportedly the favorite, according to MLB.com.

