Sports News Roundup: Jokic, Nuggets recover to top Wolves in OT; Boise State's Harsin earns extension with win

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Jokic, Nuggets recover to top Wolves in OT

Nikola Jokic hit a 15-foot jumper with 3.3 seconds left in overtime, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 100-98, in Minneapolis on Sunday. Jokic finished with 20 points and hit a last-second game winner for the second consecutive game. Paul Millsap had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Will Barton scored six of his 13 points in overtime and added 12 rebounds.

Nadal beaten by Zverev in ATP Finals opener

World number one Rafael Nadal made a disappointing start at the ATP Finals as he suffered a first career loss to Germany's reigning champion Alexander Zverev, going down 6-2 6-4 on Monday. The Spaniard, seeking a first title at the event and hoping to secure the year-end number one ranking for a fifth time, showed no sign of the abdominal injury sustained in Paris this month, but was comprehensively outplayed.

Report: NFL investigating Lions following Stafford scratch

Matthew Stafford was scratched with a back injury by the Detroit Lions before Sunday's game at Chicago, and the NFL is looking into when the team knew its quarterback wouldn't be able to go against the Bears, according to multiple reports on Monday. Stafford was hurt late in the Week 9 loss to the Oakland Raiders, according to general manager Bob Quinn, and the Lions did list Stafford as limited throughout the week on the official injury report.

Report: Falcons RB Freeman, TE Hooper to have MRIs

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman and tight end Austin Hooper are having MRI exams Monday to determine the extent of their injuries, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Freeman initially was diagnosed with a foot sprain following the Falcons' 26-9 upset in New Orleans on Sunday. Hooper left the game with a knee injury.

Boise State's Harsin earns extension with win

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin earned a one-year contract extension after his team's 20-17 overtime win against Wyoming on Saturday night. Under the terms of his contract, Harsin receives the extension each season in which the team wins eight games. The Broncos are 8-1.

Tsitsipas gets win he craved over Medvedev

Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrated victory over fellow ATP Finals debutant Daniil Medvedev like he had won the title on Monday as he finally snapped a jinx against his Russian bogeyman. Tsitsipas, the first Greek player to qualify for the season-ender, had lost all five previous matches against Medvedev but he turned the tables in impressive fashion.

Canadian hockey commentator Don Cherry fired over inflammatory remarks toward immigrants

Don Cherry, whose provocative views and outlandish suit jackets made for appointment viewing on Canada's popular Saturday night hockey broadcasts, was fired after inflammatory comments he directed at Canadian immigrants, the Sportsnet network said on Monday. Cherry, 85, had been a fixture since the early 1980s on "Coach's Corner," a commentary that runs during the first intermission of the highly rated "Hockey Night in Canada."

Venezuelan baseball's bid to save sanctions-shortened season hits snag

The U.S. Treasury Department has told Major League Baseball that a change to its sanctions on Venezuela last week does not allow MLB to resume a partnership with the Venezuelan baseball league, according to a person familiar with the matter. The Venezuelan Professional Baseball League's (LVBP) season got off to an underwhelming start last week, with stadiums nearly empty and star players absent from the eight teams' rosters.

NFL roundup: Tannehill, Titans stun Mahomes, Chiefs late

Ryan Tannehill fired a decisive 23-yard touchdown pass to Adam Humphries with 23 seconds remaining Sunday, and the Tennessee Titans stunned the Kansas City Chiefs, 35-32, in Nashville, Tenn. Harrison Butker, who made a field goal as time expired to enable the Chiefs to beat Minnesota last week, had a 52-yard attempt blocked at the buzzer. Tannehill passed for 181 yards and two touchdowns, and Derrick Henry rushed for 188 yards and two more scores.

NHL roundup: Kane, Blackhawks outscore Leafs

Patrick Kane had two goals and an assist, and the Chicago Blackhawks poured in four goals in the first period before holding on for a 5-4 win over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday evening. Kirby Dach, Jonathan Toews and Brandon Saad also scored for Chicago, which has bounced back from a difficult start to collect at least one point in five of six games this month. Alex DeBrincat had three assists.

