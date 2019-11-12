International Development News
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 17:17 IST
  • Created: 12-11-2019 17:17 IST
Sports Highlights

The following are the top/expected stories at 1715 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Stories related to Indian cricket.

*Report of ATP Challenger in Pune. *Press conference story of a Bangladesh player ahead of 1st Test in Indore.

*Reports of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy from various centres. *Updated story on Hong Kong Open badminton tournament.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-IND-PRACTICE Mix and Match: Kohli & Co take pink ball throwdowns in between red ball nets

By Kushan Sarkar Indore, Nov 12 (PTI) Skipper Virat Kohli had his first experience of negotiating a pink ball as Indian cricketers took turns to get used to the new colour during the net session ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh, starting Thursday.

SPO-CRI-IND-RAHANE-PINK

Rahane's pink ball lessons: Does more than red ball, need to play late By Kushan Sarkar

Indore, Nov 12 (PTI) The pink ball is going to be a very "different ball game", India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane asserted on Tuesday, saying its extra lateral movement compared to the red cherry will force batsmen to play late and closer to their bodies.

SPO-FOOT-STIMAC-INTERVIEW Astro turf, near sub-zero conditions will make match against Afghanistan tough one: Stimac

By Philem Dipak Singh New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Bracing up for an unfamiliar astro-turf, sub zero temperatures and a sprightly opponent in Afghanistan, India's football coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday conceded that his team's winless streak in the World Cup qualifiers won't be easy to break in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

SPO-FOOT-REALKASHMIR

One phone, many subscribers: Real Kashmir FC's story during communication lockdown By Abhishek Hore

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Be it at the dead of night or at the crack of dawn, the lone mobile phone that Real Kashmir FC's co-owner had provided his players would keep changing hands during the communication lockdown in the valley.

SPO-CRI-DAYNIGHT-PUJARA Visibility at twilight could be difficult, says Pujara ahead of Day/Night Test challenge

Bengaluru, Nov 12 (PTI) Top batsman Cheteshwar Pujara feels "visibility at twilight" could be an issue when India and Bangladesh venture into the unchartered territory called Day/Night Tests later this month in Kolkata.

SPO-MOUNTAINEERING-DEEYA Mountaineer Deeya gearing up for Denali challenge once again

By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Determined to fulfil her dream of scaling seven summits, Indian mountaineer Deeya Bajaj plans to set off for Mount Denali for a second try in May next year.

SPO-BAD-IND

Sourabh Verma enters main draw of Hong Kong Open badminton Hong Kong, Nov 12 (PTI) Indian shuttler Sourabh Verma entered the men's singles main draw of the Hong Kong Open after clinching straight-game wins in his two qualifying clashes here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-BCCI-SANKARNARAYANAN

If BCCI changes reformed constitution, it would be ridiculing SC: Lodha panel secretary New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The BCCI's plans to dilute reforms mandated by the Supreme Court amount to "ridiculing" the country's highest judicial authority, asserted Lodha committee secretary Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who had a pivotal role in drafting the revamp.

SPO-CRI-WATSON-ACA

Watson appointed president of Australian Cricketers' Association Sydney, Nov 12 (PTI) Former all-rounder Shane Watson has been appointed as the president of the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA), a position, he says, will help him "to give back to the game".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

